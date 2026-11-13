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Generali eyes UniCredit partnership but terms need work, Deputy CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Generali eyes UniCredit partnership but terms need work, Deputy CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 13, 2026

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Generali Seeks Bancassurance Partnership with UniCredit, Terms Still in Negotiation

Generali and UniCredit: Exploring a Potential Bancassurance Alliance

Current Partnership and Expansion Possibilities

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italy's top insurer Generali is interested in a commercial partnership with UniCredit in bancassurance but must work out the financial terms before signing any agreement, Deputy CEO Giulio Terzariol said on Friday.

• Generali has a partnership with UniCredit in central and eastern Europe and has repeatedly said it was open to expanding it if conditions were right

Statements from Generali Leadership

• "We are definitely interested in pursuing any bancassurance agreement. So from that point of view, any partnership with UniCredit or any financial institutions of that kind of standing and reputation would be something that we welcome", Terzariol told analysts in a post-results call

UniCredit’s Perspective on the Deal

• On Monday, UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel said that he hoped Generali would agree to a commercial deal in the coming months

Financial Terms and Considerations

• "You need to sit at the table and then look at what is the upfront commission that you need to pay, so there is all the economics to work out, but clearly it will be for us also an interesting opportunity that we would definitely explore", Terzariol said

Stakeholder Interests

• UniCredit has a 9% stake in Generali

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Generali’s Deputy CEO confirmed interest in expanding its bancassurance cooperation with UniCredit, contingent on agreeable economic terms, including upfront commission structure (Reuters)
  • UniCredit’s CEO Andrea Orcel has expressed optimism about reaching a commercial deal with Generali in the coming months, emphasizing collaboration without requiring control (Teleborsa; MarketScreener)
  • The two groups already maintain a long-standing bancassurance partnership across Central and Eastern Europe, which could serve as a foundation for broader cooperation if conditions are met (Generali group press releases; Reuters)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Generali's stance on partnering with UniCredit?
Generali is interested in a commercial bancassurance partnership with UniCredit, but financial terms need to be finalized before any agreement.
What current partnership exists between Generali and UniCredit?
Generali and UniCredit already have a partnership in central and eastern Europe.
What did UniCredit's CEO say about a potential deal with Generali?
UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel expressed hope that Generali would agree to a commercial deal in the coming months.
What financial considerations are involved in the potential partnership?
The partnership requires working out the upfront commission and other economic terms before moving forward.
What is UniCredit's stake in Generali?
UniCredit holds a 9% stake in Generali.

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