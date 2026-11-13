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Exclusive-Judge orders cognitive checks on Hermès heir who says his fortune was stolen, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Judge orders cognitive checks on Hermès heir who says his fortune was stolen, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 13, 2026

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Judge Orders Mental Assessment of Hermès Heir in Missing Fortune Investigation

Investigation into the Missing Hermès Fortune

(Refiles to correct dateline)

By Tassilo Hummel and David Gauthier-Villars

Judicial Developments and Cognitive Assessment

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Paris judge investigating the missing fortune of Hermès heir Nicolas Puech, who says he was fleeced of his 6% stake in the luxury company, has ordered an assessment of his cognitive abilities, two people with direct knowledge of the decision said.

The order, which has not been previously reported, is the latest development in a protracted corporate and legal saga stretching back a quarter of a century, when luxury group LVMH worked with Puech’s Swiss wealth manager Eric Freymond to covertly amass shares in smaller rival Hermès. 

The judge has ordered a team of psychiatrists to check whether Puech, 83, could be mentally impaired, the two people familiar with the investigation said, adding that any finding showing the heir was vulnerable and taken advantage of could potentially lower the bar for criminal liability in the probe into his missing fortune.

Legal Context: Abuse of Weakness

Exploiting a person's reduced mental capacities or other vulnerabilities for undue financial profit is a special criminal offense under French law known as "abuse of weakness", made famous internationally by the case of the late L'Oréal heiress Liliane Bettencourt.

Responses from Involved Parties

The office of French financial crime prosecutors declined to comment. Spokespersons for Puech and LVMH declined to comment. In a June court filing, LVMH forcefully denied it had ever tried to acquire Puech's shares in Hermès through schemes involving his late wealth manager. Before his death in 2025, Freymond denied any wrongdoing during questioning by Paris prosecutors. 

The Mystery of the Missing Shares

Civil Lawsuit and Criminal Investigation

MISSING SHARES MYSTERY

Last year, Puech named LVMH and its billionaire chairman Bernard Arnault as defendants in a civil lawsuit seeking €14 billion ($15.5 ​billion) in damages from whoever might be found guilty in the parallel criminal investigation into his missing shares. As part of the criminal investigation, prosecutors have focused on Freymond and Swiss lawyer Alexandre Montavon, who advised LVMH on its covert stakebuilding in the 2000s. 

Suspicions and Appeals

Prosecutors placed Montavon, who denies any wrongdoing, under investigation in May on suspicion of participating in the misappropriation of Puech's Hermès shares for the benefit of LVMH. He has appealed the judge's order to carry out cognitive checks on the heir, the two people familiar with the investigation said.

Neither LVMH nor Arnault has been named a formal suspect, but the investigation has brought intense public scrutiny of what happened to Puech's shares, worth about $9 billion at current market prices.

Background: LVMH’s Stake in Hermès

Reuters reported in September that LVMH eyed Puech’s portfolio of Hermès shares through a pact struck with Freymond in 2002, and paid at least $20 million in commissions and fees to the financier for his services in the Hermès stock build-up.

In the June court filing, LVMH acknowledged working with Freymond to accumulate Hermès shares but said any purchase of Puech’s shares would have been unintentional. LVMH accumulated as much as 23% in Hermès, setting off a fierce corporate feud, before agreeing to liquidate its stake in a 2014 truce.

Puech’s Perspective and Aftermath

Puech has said he didn’t discover his shares had vanished until 2022, after he cut ties with his wealth manager. Until then, the heir said he had blind trust in Freymond for decades. “He had all the signatures in my name and prepared all the documents,” Puech told French magazine L’Express in a 2025 interview. 

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and David Gauthier-Villars; Editing by Lisa Jucca, Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • A judge has ordered cognitive tests for 83‑year‑old Nicolas Puech to determine if he was vulnerable when he lost his Hermès shares—which could lower criminal liability thresholds under France’s “abuse of weakness” statute (investing.com).
  • Puech alleges his 6 % Hermès stake was covertly acquired, via a 2002 pact facilitated by his late wealth manager Eric Freymond, valued today at around USD 9–10 billion (investing.com).
  • LVMH denies misappropriating Puech’s shares, though it acknowledged the 2002 agreement with Freymond and disputes any intention to acquire Puech’s stake; the probe also involves Swiss lawyer Alexandre Montavon under criminal investigation (investing.com).

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Nicolas Puech ordered to undergo cognitive checks?
The judge is assessing whether Puech was mentally impaired when his Hermès shares allegedly went missing, which could impact criminal liability.
What is the legal basis for the investigation into Puech’s missing fortune?
The probe centers on potential 'abuse of weakness' under French law, focusing on whether Puech was taken advantage of due to reduced mental capacity.
Who are the main parties involved in the Hermès shares investigation?
Key parties include Nicolas Puech, LVMH, its chairman Bernard Arnault, Swiss wealth manager Eric Freymond, and Swiss lawyer Alexandre Montavon.
How much are the missing Hermès shares reportedly worth?
Nicolas Puech's missing Hermès shares are estimated to be worth about $9 billion at current market prices.
Has LVMH admitted to acquiring Puech’s Hermès shares?
LVMH denied intentionally acquiring Puech's shares but acknowledged working with Freymond on Hermès stakebuilding.

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