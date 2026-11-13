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UK, Norway and Canada launch $10 billion climate finance initiative - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK, Norway and Canada launch $10 billion climate finance initiative

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 13, 2026

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UK, Norway and Canada Announce $10B Climate Finance Initiative for 2030

Joint Climate Finance Initiative Details

ANTALYA, Turkey, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Development finance institutions for Britain, Norway and Canada on Friday launched a joint initiative to channel $10 billion into climate projects in emerging markets by 2030.

Participating Institutions and Collaboration

• The three state-backed lenders, British International Investment, Norway’s Norfund and FinDev Canada, will share investment pipelines, coordinate due diligence and cooperate on climate reporting under a memorandum of understanding

Launch and Target

• They launched the initiative at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey

• The $10 billion target includes private capital which the partners expect to attract for the initiative

Funding Focus Areas

• Funding will go to renewable energy, transmission and distribution grids, energy storage, sustainable fuels and industrial decarbonisation

Context: Climate Finance Needs

• Poor nations most exposed to climate-related disasters are making urgent pleas for cash as Western governments put national security and living costs first

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Simon Jessop, writing by William James, editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • Development finance institutions from the UK, Norway and Canada—the British International Investment, Norfund and FinDev Canada—have signed an MoU to pool pipelines, coordinate due diligence and harmonise climate reporting for a joint initiative launching at COP31 in Antalya on Nov 13 2026 (Reuters).
  • Their joint target of mobilising $10 billion by 2030 includes leveraging private capital and will fund renewable energy, grids, storage, sustainable fuels and industrial decarbonisation in emerging markets (Reuters).
  • This move comes amid growing pressure from vulnerable countries at COP31 for increased climate finance as donor nations balance domestic priorities—underscoring the catalytic role of DFIs in unlocking blended finance (context from COP31’s climate‑finance focus and DFI roles at the summit).

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the goal of the climate finance initiative launched by the UK, Norway, and Canada?
The initiative aims to channel $10 billion into climate projects in emerging markets by 2030.
Which institutions are leading this climate finance initiative?
British International Investment, Norway’s Norfund, and FinDev Canada are leading the initiative.
What types of projects will the $10 billion fund?
Funding will support renewable energy, energy grids, storage, sustainable fuels, and industrial decarbonisation.
Where was the climate finance initiative announced?
The initiative was launched at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey.
How will private capital be involved in this initiative?
The $10 billion target includes private capital that the partners expect to attract for the initiative.

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