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Dutch government coalition averts collapse, Dutch media report - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dutch government coalition averts collapse, Dutch media report

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 13, 2026

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Finance Banking Politics Europe

Dutch Government Coalition Survives Crisis Talks Over Wealth Tax Dispute

Overview of the Dutch Government Coalition Crisis

Background of the Crisis Talks

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Dutch government coalition on Friday averted a collapse following hours of crisis talks, Dutch broadcasters RTL and NOS reported.

Prime Minister's Response

Prime Minister Rob Jetten is set to hold a press conference at 1830 GMT to explain the outcome of the crisis talks, which were triggered by a row over wealth taxes.

Media Coverage and Reporting

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • A wealth tax amendment pushed by D66 and CDA with opposition support passed the lower house despite VVD opposition, straining the coalition ahead of Friday’s talks.
  • VVD’s refusal to back the government’s own tax plan—calling the outcome “disillusioning”—made coalition survival uncertain until talks restored cooperation.
  • The crisis highlights the fragility of the minority three‑party coalition and the ongoing challenges of governing without a parliamentary majority.

Frequently Asked Questions

What triggered the Dutch government crisis talks?
The crisis talks were triggered by a row over wealth taxes within the Dutch coalition government.
Who is set to address the Dutch crisis outcome?
Prime Minister Rob Jetten is scheduled to hold a press conference to explain the outcome.
Did the Dutch government coalition collapse?
No, the Dutch government coalition averted collapse following hours of crisis talks.
Which media outlets reported on the Dutch crisis talks?
Dutch broadcasters RTL and NOS reported on the outcome of the Dutch coalition crisis talks.
When will the outcome of the Dutch government crisis be addressed?
Prime Minister Rob Jetten will address the press at 1830 GMT.

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