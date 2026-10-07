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Wealthy investors view rates and yields as the biggest growth risk, says Deutsche Bank - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Wealthy investors view rates and yields as the biggest growth risk, says Deutsche Bank

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Wealthy Investors Warn on Rate and Yield Risks, See Asia as Stable: Survey

Main Findings from Deutsche Bank Poll

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The world's rich view rising rates and yields as the biggest threat to global economic growth, while a large majority expect Asia to be the most stable geopolitical region for the next 12 months, according to a Deutsche Bank poll on Wednesday.

Survey Details

Here are some details:

Forum and Participants

• The poll was conducted during the bank's Emerging Markets Family Office Forum 2026 in Singapore, which hosted around 200 family offices and wealthy individuals.

Key Risks Identified

• Of the family offices surveyed, 37% said they believed rates and yields were the greatest risk to global economic growth, followed by inflation at 23% and AI risks at 17%.

Geopolitical Stability Outlook

• Asia was regarded by 73% of respondents as the most stable geopolitical region for the next 12 months, followed by the US at 14%, the UK and Europe at 6%, Latin America at 4% and the Middle East at 2%.

Singapore's Role as a Wealth Hub

• "International families and their family offices are seeking stability, risk mitigation strategies and global connectivity, and Singapore has emerged as one of the clear favourites as a global wealth centre in this changing world," said Marco Pagliara, head of emerging markets at Deutsche Bank Private Bank.

Deutsche Bank's Global Wealth Management

• Deutsche Bank provides wealth management across 14 booking centres globally, with assets under management at its private bank reaching €732 billion ($819.77 billion) as of June 30.

Currency Note

($1 = 0.8929 euros)

(Reporting by Rae Wee; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Rising interest rates and yields are the leading concern (37%), ahead of inflation (23%) and AI risks (17%).
  • Asia is expected to remain the most geopolitically stable region for the next 12 months, cited by 73% of respondents.
  • Deutsche Bank’s Private Bank now manages €732 billion in assets globally, reflecting strong growth momentum in wealth management.

Frequently Asked Questions

What do wealthy investors see as the biggest risk to global economic growth?
According to the Deutsche Bank poll, 37% of wealthy investors view rising rates and yields as the biggest risk to global economic growth.
What other risks to global growth were identified in the poll?
Other risks cited include inflation (23%) and AI risks (17%).
Where was the Deutsche Bank Emerging Markets Family Office Forum 2026 held?
The forum was held in Singapore.
How much assets under management does Deutsche Bank Private Bank have?
As of June 30, Deutsche Bank Private Bank had €732 billion ($819.77 billion) in assets under management.

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