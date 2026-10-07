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UK's PRA proposes linking regulatory thresholds to GDP - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's PRA proposes linking regulatory thresholds to GDP

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Finance Banking Regulation UK economy

UK PRA Proposes Automatic GDP Link for Regulatory Thresholds in Banking

Overview of Proposed Changes to Regulatory Thresholds

Background and Context

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Prudential Regulation Authority on Wednesday proposed that 128 thresholds across banking, insurance and credit unions increase automatically with nominal Gross Domestic Product.

Objectives of the Proposal

"The proposals would modernise the framework by increasing the proportionality and decreasing the costs of compliance for many firms by replacing the manual ad hoc updates that currently take place," a Bank of England press release said.

Reporting and Authorship

(Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • The PRA plans to link 128 thresholds—spanning banking, insurance, and credit unions—to nominal GDP growth, enabling automatic adjustment and reducing reliance on ad hoc manual updates—a move aimed at lowering compliance burdens and increasing proportionality. (bankofengland.co.uk)
  • Automatic indexation seeks to counter ‘prudential drag,’ whereby fixed nominal thresholds unintentionally widen regulatory scope as the economy grows. This ensures that only firms of intended size are captured by such thresholds. (bankofengland.co.uk)
  • The PRA has already applied nominal GDP indexation in specific areas—such as the retail deposits threshold and MREL assets criteria—and is now exploring a more systematic, economy-wide approach. (bankofengland.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes has the UK's PRA proposed for regulatory thresholds?
The UK's Prudential Regulation Authority has proposed that 128 regulatory thresholds in banking, insurance, and credit unions be automatically adjusted in line with nominal Gross Domestic Product.
How will the proposed changes impact compliance for firms?
The proposals are aimed at modernising the framework, increasing proportionality, and decreasing compliance costs by replacing manual ad hoc updates with automatic adjustments.
Which financial sectors are affected by the PRA's proposal?
The proposal affects the banking sector, insurance companies, and credit unions in the United Kingdom.
Who announced the proposed changes to regulatory thresholds?
The proposed changes were announced by Britain's Prudential Regulation Authority and shared via a Bank of England press release.

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