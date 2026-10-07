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German trade industry raises 2026 export growth forecast to 1% - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German trade industry raises 2026 export growth forecast to 1%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Germany's Trade Industry Lifts 2026 Export Growth Forecast to 1% After Robust H1

Germany's Export and Import Performance in 2026

Upward Revision of Export Forecast

BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Germany's main trade association raised its 2026 export growth forecast to 1% from 0.6% on Wednesday, thanks to a surprisingly robust first half that was driven by strong European demand.

Export and Import Figures for H1

The BGA trade association said exports in the first half totaled around €818 billion ($916 billion), up 3.9% year-over-year, while imports rose by 4.7% to about €712 billion.

It confirmed its full-year import growth forecast at 3%.

Industry Perspectives and Strategic Recommendations

Comments from BGA Leadership

"German foreign trade is stabilising, but we are still far from a turnaround," BGA President Dirk Jandura said, pointing to lower exports to the US and China.

Diversification and Market Access

He called for diversifying supply chains and markets while improving European companies' access to the Chinese market. "De-risking must not mean decoupling and strategic independence must not mean autarky," Jandura said.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = €0.8935)

(Reporting by René Wagner, writing by Thomas Seythal, editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • BGA raised 2026 export growth forecast to 1% (previously 0.6%) following strong H1 results (€818 billion in exports, +3.9% year‑on‑year; €712 billion in imports, +4.7%) (bga.de)
  • Export growth driven largely by resilient European demand, though exports to the US and China remain subdued (bga.de)
  • Experts emphasize need to diversify supply chains and markets; ‘de‑risking must not mean decoupling, and strategic independence must not mean autarky’ (bga.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove the strong export growth in the first half of the year?
A surprisingly robust first half driven by strong European demand contributed to higher export growth.
How much did German exports and imports increase year-over-year in the first half?
Exports rose by 3.9% to about €818 billion, while imports grew by 4.7% to approximately €712 billion.
What concerns did the BGA President express about foreign trade?
The BGA President warned that despite stabilization, German foreign trade is far from a turnaround, with lower exports to the US and China.
What strategies does BGA suggest for German trade moving forward?
BGA recommends diversifying supply chains and markets while improving European access to the Chinese market.

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