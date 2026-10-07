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Rubio says US, Greece to jointly combat security threats - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rubio says US, Greece to jointly combat security threats

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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headlines security International Relations NATO

US and Greece to Strengthen Security Cooperation with New Counterterrorism Program

Enhanced Security Collaboration Between the US and Greece

Launch of New Counterterrorism Information Sharing Program

ATHENS, Oct 7 - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that "strong and model NATO ally" Greece and the United States are launching new counterterrorism information sharing between their law enforcement agencies. 

During an official visit to Athens, Rubio said Greece was particularly exposed to the threats posed by mass migration and human trafficking.

Details of the Memorandum of Understanding

"As part of our efforts to combat these common threats to our nations, we're proud to announce a new memorandum of understanding establishing a joint security program to strengthen the counterterrorism information sharing between our respective law enforcement agencies," he told reporters alongside Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis.

Strategic Importance of Greece in Regional Security

Greece has been an important NATO ally to the United States, offering key military facilities to safeguard security in the Eastern Mediterranean, and it leads an EU maritime mission to protect commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Potential Cooperation in the Strait of Hormuz

Gerapetritis said on Wednesday that Greece was willing to cooperate with the United States and offer maritime aid in the Strait of Hormuz if there is a viable peace process there.

US Diplomatic Support and Ambassadorial Conduct

Support for US Ambassador to Greece

Rubio stood by US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle after US senators expressed concerns over allegations that she had threatened that the US could use its influence to undermine the Greek government.

Comments on State Department Ethics

Asked if her conduct was in compliance with State Department ethics, Rubio said: "Suffice it to say, our embassy here is doing a great job. Our ambassador has been a strong ambassador here."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac, Angeliki Koutantou, Lefteris Papadimas and Jonathan Landay; Editing by Edward McAllister and Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Rubio confirmed a memorandum of understanding for joint counterterrorism information‑sharing between U.S. and Greek law enforcement
  • Greece remains a critical NATO ally, hosting U.S. naval facilities like Souda Bay and leading EU maritime security efforts in the Red Sea
  • Rubio publicly backed U.S. Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle despite congressional and media criticism over her alleged involvement in political interference

Frequently Asked Questions

What new security initiative did the US and Greece announce?
They announced a joint counterterrorism information sharing program for law enforcement agencies.
Why is Greece considered important to US security interests?
Greece is a key NATO ally offering military facilities and leading maritime missions in the Eastern Mediterranean.
What threats are Greece and the US addressing together?
They are addressing threats from mass migration, human trafficking, and regional maritime security.
Who is involved in the joint security agreement with the US?
Greek law enforcement and the US are working together, supported by Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Did the article address any controversy involving the US ambassador to Greece?
Yes, Rubio defended the ambassador after senators raised concerns about her conduct, stating the embassy is doing a great job.

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