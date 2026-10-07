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Mercedes-Benz Q3 car sales fall 8% as China demand weakness persists, EV sales rise 52% - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Mercedes-Benz Q3 car sales fall 8% as China demand weakness persists, EV sales rise 52%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Mercedes-Benz Q3 Car Sales Decline 8% as EV Demand Rises 52% Globally

Q3 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sales Performance Overview

Overall Car Sales Decline

Oct 7 (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday sales in its core car business continued to fall in the third quarter, declining 8% year-on-year due to challenging market conditions in China.

Global Car Deliveries

• Car deliveries fell to 407,200 units in the July-September period, the company said in a statement.

Sales Performance by Region

China

• In China, the drop was 31% to 86,800 units, compared with the same period last year.

Top-End Segment

• Quarterly sales in Top-End segment dropped 21% to 53,900 units, affected by the weaker market environment in China and ongoing model changeovers.

United States and Europe

• However, car sales rose by 6% in the U.S. and 5% in Europe.

Electric Vehicle Sales Surge

• Group sales of battery-electric vehicles, which include cars and vans, rose by 52% to 78,100 units.

(Reporting by Rachel More and Amir OrusovEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • China remains a major weak spot: Q3 China deliveries fell 31% to 86,800 units, continuing the downturn seen in Q2, when car sales in China declined about 30% overall (investing.com).
  • Western markets remain resilient: U.S. deliveries rose ~6–10%, Europe grew ~4–5%, helping offset Asia headwinds (group.mercedes-benz.com).
  • Strong momentum in EVs: Q3 BEV sales climbed 52%, reflecting continued success of new models such as the electric CLA, following a 51% year‑on‑year rise in Q2 (group.mercedes-benz.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Mercedes-Benz Q3 car sales decline?
Sales declined due to challenging market conditions in China, leading to an 8% year-on-year drop.
How much did Mercedes-Benz car deliveries fall in Q3?
Car deliveries fell to 407,200 units in the July-September period, down 8% from last year.
What caused the sales drop in China for Mercedes-Benz?
Sales in China dropped by 31% to 86,800 units due to weaker market conditions.
How did Mercedes-Benz electric vehicle sales perform in Q3?
Group sales of battery-electric vehicles rose by 52%, reaching 78,100 units.
Did Mercedes-Benz see any sales growth in other regions?
Yes, car sales rose by 6% in the U.S. and 5% in Europe despite declines in China.

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