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WHO seeks details from Russia on media reports of a second lab worker with pneumonia - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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WHO seeks details from Russia on media reports of a second lab worker with pneumonia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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WHO Requests Information from Russia on Second Lab Worker Pneumonia Case

WHO Seeks Clarification on Pneumonia Incident in Russia

Background of the Incident

Oct 7 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said it had requested information from Russian authorities on media reports of a second laboratory employee with pneumonia of undetermined cause.

Details of WHO's Request

Information Sought by WHO

The WHO also requested further information to clarify the cause of the severe pneumonia and the pathogen that prompted public health measures, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Response from Russian Authorities

Russia's health watchdog had said on Tuesday that no cases of plague had been detected among anyone who had come into contact with a Siberian plague institute laboratory worker who died last week.

Media Coverage and Reporting

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • WHO’s Director‑General has requested further information from Russia to clarify media reports of a second pneumonia case among lab workers, including cause and pathogen involved (reddit.com).
  • Russia’s health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, previously stated that no plague cases have been detected among contacts of the deceased lab worker, and that testing found no microorganisms linked to her work (investing.com).
  • The initial incident involves a 28‑year‑old laboratory technician, Darya Shipilova, who died on October 2 of “pneumonia of unknown etiology”; about 200 contacts were quarantined and monitored, with no evidence of plague confirmed (internazionale.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What has the WHO requested from Russian authorities?
The WHO has requested information on media reports of a second laboratory employee with pneumonia of undetermined cause.
What action did Russia's health watchdog take after the lab worker's death?
Russia's health watchdog reported no cases of plague among those in contact with the Siberian laboratory worker who died.
Why did the WHO seek further clarification?
The WHO sought more information to determine the cause of the severe pneumonia and identify the pathogen involved.
Was plague detected among people who had contact with the lab worker?
No, Russia's health watchdog confirmed that no plague cases were detected among the contacts.

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