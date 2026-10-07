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Finance

Aker BP's major projects off Norway to cost more, fiscal budget shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Oil & Gas Norway

Aker BP's Yggdrasil and Valhall-Fenris Projects Face Rising Costs in Norway

Rising Costs and Project Updates for Aker BP's Major Developments

Overview of Cost Increases

OSLO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The cost of Aker BP's major ongoing oil and gas development projects, Yggdrasil and Valhall-Fenris, has risen by 9.8% and 23%, respectively, from nominal estimates a year ago, data from the government's fiscal budget showed on Wednesday.

The increase was in line with projections made by Aker BP in July, a company spokesperson said.

Yggdrasil Project Details

Current and Previous Cost Estimates

The Yggdrasil project, the largest project under development off Norway since 2019, is now expected to cost 195 billion Norwegian crowns ($20.41 billion) up from a nominal estimate of 177.6 billion crowns one year ago.

Original Projections

Yggdrasil and Valhall-Fenris were originally projected to cost 120.8 billion crowns and 52.9 billion crowns, respectively, when they were approved by the government in 2023.

Valhall-Fenris Project Details

Cost Increases and Scope Expansion

The project to build a new processing platform for Aker BP's Valhall field, combined with the development of the nearby Fenris gas discovery, is now expected to cost 93.4 billion crowns, up from a previous estimate of 75.9 billion crowns.

Factors Behind Cost Increases

Construction and Resource Requirements

Aker BP flagged a cost rise in July citing updated estimates for construction of offshore installations and extra resources needed to meet the 2027 completion deadline.

Additional Resources and Wells

Estimates for Yggrasil project also increased due to the addition of new, recently discovered resources that expanded the work's scope, as well as due to additional wells at Valhall-Fenris, the fiscal budget showed.

Project Timeline and Financial Context

Production Start and Currency Information

Both projects were on track to start production next year, according to the government documents.

($1 = 9.5520 Norwegian crowns)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Yggdrasil’s cost estimate has risen to NOK 195 billion from NOK 177.6 billion a year ago, a 9.8 % increase in nominal terms, driven by inclusion of East Frigg resources and additional infrastructure work.
  • Valhall‑Fenris now carries a NOK 93.4 billion estimate, up 23 % from NOK 75.9 billion a year ago, reflecting extra wells and expanded scope tied to Fenris gas development.
  • Aker BP raised capital by approximately $1.1 billion across both projects in July to safeguard their 2027 start‑up timelines, emphasizing efforts to reduce offshore execution risks.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much have the costs increased for Aker BP's major projects?
Costs for Yggdrasil have risen by 9.8% and Valhall-Fenris by 23% from last year's estimates.
What are the new projected costs for Yggdrasil and Valhall-Fenris?
Yggdrasil is now expected to cost 195 billion Norwegian crowns, while Valhall-Fenris will cost 93.4 billion crowns.
Why did Aker BP's project cost estimates increase?
Cost increases were due to updated construction estimates, extra resources for deadlines, and expanded work scope including new resources and wells.
When are Yggdrasil and Valhall-Fenris expected to start production?
Both projects are on track to begin production next year according to government documents.

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