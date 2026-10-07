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Finance

UK's Headlam to delist after it collapses into administration

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Headlam to Delist from London Stock Exchange Following Administration

Headlam's Delisting and Asset Sale: Key Developments

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Headlam on Wednesday said it intends to cancel its London listing and sell certain parts of its business, after weak demand and rising material and energy costs pushed the flooring distributor into administration.

Headlam did not say when the delisting would take effect. The stock last traded at 11 pence on September 1, after the company announced intention to appoint the administrators.

Details of the Asset Sale and Administration

Here are more details:

Asset Sale to Likewise Group

• Headlam announced the sale of certain assets to rival Likewise Group for £14.9 million ($19.75 million)

Appointment of Administrators

• It comes after joint administrators from financial advisory firm Interpath were appointed, leaving shareholders expecting to receive nothing.

Strategic Review and Financial Struggles

• The carpet-maker, which initiated a strategic review in July, has been pummelled by falling sales and rising costs for chemicals used to make synthetic carpets, in the fallout from the Iran war.

Company History and Rescue Efforts

• The company, which listed as Headlam, Sims & Coggins in London in 1948, said administrators had explored several rescue routes, but ultimately decided a piecemeal sale of certain assets was the "best and most deliverable outcome for creditors".

Impact on Creditors and Market

• However, the sale is unlikely to meet the claims of unsecured creditors in full, the company said.

• Likewise entered a nine-month agency agreement to help administrators sell Headlam's remaining inventory in an orderly fashion to avoid disrupting the UK flooring market.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7545 pounds)

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • Headlam entered administration on September 8, 2026, and trading in its shares was suspended on September 1, 2026. Shareholders are expected to receive nothing. ﹙cite: investors saw no return﹚turn0search10turn0search1
  • Key assets sold to Likewise Group include the Thatcham distribution centre, Crucial Trading and Concept Flooring brands, and intellectual property, for £14.9m plus VAT. Likewise also entered a nine‑month agency agreement to help sell remaining inventory. turn0search0turn0search1turn0search7
  • The disposal is considered the most deliverable outcome for creditors; unsecured creditors will likely not be fully repaid. The sale generated a profit over book value for Thatcham and other assets. turn0search1turn0search0
  • Likewise believes the acquisition makes it the UK's largest floorcoverings distributor and will support its medium‑term revenue target of £300m, funded entirely from existing cash following a recent £32.5m equity raise. turn0search7turn0search0
  • Headlam’s roots go back to 1948 when it listed as Headlam, Sims & Coggins, evolving into a leading pan‑European flooring distributor until mounting losses and cost pressures prompted the collapse. turn0search2turn0search12

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Headlam delisting from the London Stock Exchange?
Headlam is delisting after entering administration due to weak demand and rising material and energy costs.
Who will buy parts of Headlam's business?
Likewise Group will purchase certain Headlam assets for £14.9 million.
Will Headlam shareholders receive anything?
Shareholders are expected to receive nothing after the company's administration process.
What caused Headlam's financial difficulties?
Falling sales and rising costs, especially for chemicals used in synthetic carpets, contributed to Headlam's collapse.
How are Headlam's remaining assets being handled?
Likewise entered a nine-month agency agreement to assist administrators with selling Headlam’s remaining inventory.

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