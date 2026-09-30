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Chinese factory activity returns to growth in September amid AI boom - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Chinese factory activity returns to growth in September amid AI boom

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Chinese Factory Activity Returns to Growth in September Amid A.I. Boom

China's Manufacturing Sector Shows Signs of Recovery

Factory Activity and PMI Data

BEIJING, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China's factory activity returned to growth in September, an official survey showed on Wednesday, as easing weather disruptions allowed factories to resume operations and a global artificial intelligence boom supported the industrial sector.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.1 from 49.8 in August, ending two straight months of contraction, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. That matched the median forecast of 50.1 in a Reuters poll.

The 50-point mark separates expansion from contraction.

Sub-Indexes and Private Survey Results

The sub-index for new orders was at 50.5 while the sub-index for production was at 51.7, the data showed.

The reading is broadly in line with a private survey by RatingDog, which showed manufacturing PMI at 52.1 in September.

Policy Measures and Economic Support

A run of soft economic readings has heightened pressure on policymakers to roll out further support measures, as retail sales and investment remain weak.

New Policy Initiatives

China unveiled measures on Tuesday designed to steer cheaper credit into a range of sectors including infrastructure and technology, as well as expanding support for home buyers.

Expert Commentary

While these issues have featured in previous policy statements, a fresh round of support could help shore up the economy's weakest areas, said Lynn Song, ING's chief economist for Greater China.

Non-Manufacturing Sector and Export Trends

The non-manufacturing PMI, which covers services and construction, came in at 50.2 in September, compared with August's 49.0, according to the NBS.

China has relied heavily on exports and industrial production to support growth this year, as weak domestic demand and a prolonged property downturn have weighed on household and business confidence.

The country's global trade surplus is on pace to top $1 trillion for a second straight year.

Risks and International Trade Relations

But geopolitical uncertainty and growing trade frictions pose risks to the export outlook, as Chinese goods ranging from high-end electronics to household products face greater scrutiny in overseas markets.

China and the United States on Monday said they will pursue tariff cuts on $60 billion worth of goods imported from each other, from US corn to cosmetics and Chinese toys to household appliances. However there were some notable omissions on each side, including non-seed soybeans, the biggest US agricultural export to China.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Ellen Zhang; Editing by Kevin Buckland)

Key Takeaways

  • Official PMI rose to 50.1 in September, ending two months of contraction—matching Reuters expectations and buoyed by improved new orders (50.5) and production (51.7) sub‑indices (marketscreener.com).
  • RatingDog’s private manufacturing PMI remained firmly in expansion—around 51.5–51.6—underscoring resilience in export‑oriented, AI‑linked sectors (marketscreener.com).
  • Recovery is supported by AI‑related high‑tech exports and better factory operations after summer disruptions, while policymakers unveiled targeted credit support and housing measures to address weak retail and investment (businesstimes.com.sg).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was China's official manufacturing PMI in September 2023?
China's official manufacturing PMI rose to 50.1 in September 2023, up from 49.8 in August.
What factors contributed to the growth in Chinese factory activity?
Easing weather disruptions, resumed factory operations, and global artificial intelligence sector growth supported Chinese factory activity.
What recent measures has China introduced to support its economy?
China unveiled measures to steer cheaper credit into sectors such as infrastructure and technology and expand support for home buyers.
How did the non-manufacturing PMI perform in September 2023?
The non-manufacturing PMI was 50.2 in September, compared to 49.0 in August, indicating growth in services and construction.
What risks does China face in its export outlook?
Geopolitical uncertainties and increasing trade frictions are key risks for China's export outlook, affecting global demand for Chinese goods.

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