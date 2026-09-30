GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Police response to shooting incident in Times Square, New York - Global Banking & Finance Review
Emergency response at Times Square following a shooting that left three individuals injured. This incident highlights ongoing gun violence issues in the US.
Finance

Polish airports in Lublin and Rzeszow resume flights

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Polish Airports Aviation News

Lublin and Rzeszow Airports Resume Operations After Military Closure

Resumption of Air Operations in Poland

Temporary Closures and Official Announcements

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Air operations at airports in Lublin and Rzeszow have resumed after temporary closures due to military aviation operations, Poland's Air Traffic Authority said on Wednesday.

"Airports in Lublin and Rzeszow have resumed flight operations," the agency said in an X post.

Military Activity and Airspace Security

Military aviation was operating in Polish airspace due to Russian strikes on Ukraine using "airborne assault means", the Polish army said in a statement earlier.

Defensive Measures by the Polish Army

The army also said it had readied its ground-based air defence systems and radar reconnaissance as a defensive measure aimed at securing its airspace.

(Reporting by Rajveer Singh Pardesi in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • Flights at both southeastern airports were halted as a precaution while military and allied aircraft secured Polish airspace amid Russian aggression near Ukraine’s border, but no violations occurred (malaysia.news.yahoo.com).
  • The shutdowns marked a second such disruption this month, with the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency coordinating closely with the military and NATO forces to protect civil operations (malaysia.news.yahoo.com).
  • Rzeszów Airport serves as a critical logistics hub for Western military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and is under tight air defense coverage, illustrating its strategic importance (ilot.lukasiewicz.gov.pl)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were Lublin and Rzeszow airports temporarily closed?
The airports were temporarily closed due to military aviation operations in response to Russian strikes on Ukraine.
Have flight operations resumed at Lublin and Rzeszow airports?
Yes, both Lublin and Rzeszow airports have resumed flight operations after the temporary closures.
What measures did the Polish army take during the airspace alert?
The Polish army readied ground-based air defence systems and radar reconnaissance to secure its airspace.
What prompted the military operations in Polish airspace?
Military operations were prompted by Russian strikes on Ukraine using airborne assault means.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for OPmobility agrees to buy Hyundai Mobis' lighting unit for $443 million

OPmobility agrees to buy Hyundai Mobis' lighting unit for $443 million

Image for UK's Saga forecasts annual profit jump on strong cruise, insurance demand

UK's Saga forecasts annual profit jump on strong cruise, insurance demand

Image for Bulgarian football club owner Iliyan Filipov shot dead, BNR reports

Bulgarian football club owner Iliyan Filipov shot dead, BNR reports

Image for Britain's Greggs raises profit outlook on improved trading

Britain's Greggs raises profit outlook on improved trading

Image for UK economic output revised up to show stronger Q2 growth

UK economic output revised up to show stronger Q2 growth

Image for Dollar set for big rise in September, mainly at euro's expense

Dollar set for big rise in September, mainly at euro's expense

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Vianode seeks candidates for partnership or sale
Vianode seeks candidates for partnership or sale
Image for Soccer-Man City's leadership cannot continue, says former chairman
Soccer-Man City's leadership cannot continue, says former chairman
Image for Bonds set for bruising September but stocks little fazed
Bonds set for bruising September but stocks little fazed
Image for Defence offers new front for Britain's office landlords
Defence offers new front for Britain's office landlords
Image for Burnham says Britain should weigh EU options, including rejoining bloc
Burnham says Britain should weigh EU options, including rejoining bloc
Image for Russian air strikes kill 3, injure 7 in and around Kyiv, officials say
Russian air strikes kill 3, injure 7 in and around Kyiv, officials say
Image for Oil gains after Trump denies he is willing to ease sanctions on Iran
Oil gains after Trump denies he is willing to ease sanctions on Iran
Image for Morning Bid: A cruel quarter for bonds
Morning Bid: A cruel quarter for bonds
Image for Chinese factory activity expands in September amid AI boom
Chinese factory activity expands in September amid AI boom
Image for Iran appeals to US voters as American troops leave Iraq
Iran appeals to US voters as American troops leave Iraq
Image for China's AI agents can lie and scheme - just like their US rivals
China's AI agents can lie and scheme - just like their US rivals
Image for China's factory activity returns to growth in September amid AI boom
China's factory activity returns to growth in September amid AI boom
View All Finance Posts