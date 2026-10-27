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USTR Greer tells EU that loan to Airbus threatens trade truce on aircraft financing - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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USTR Greer tells EU that loan to Airbus threatens trade truce on aircraft financing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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USTR Greer: Airbus Loan from EU Puts Aircraft Financing Truce at Risk

By David Lawder and David Shepardson

US-EU Tensions Rise Over Airbus Loan Transparency

Concerns Over Lack of Information

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told the European Union on Monday that a lack of information about its record-breaking loan to Airbus threatens a delicate transatlantic trade truce, including on financing large civil aircraft (LCA) projects.

In a statement, Greer expressed frustration that despite "ongoing requests," his office has received no details about the $3.4 billion loan made in June from the European Investment Bank, the EU's official lending arm.

US planemaker Boeing had asked the US government in July to press for transparency on the loan, which came amid speculation that Airbus would use the funds to develop a new aircraft model.

Potential Impact on Aerospace Trade

"This situation injects substantial uncertainty into transatlantic trade in the aerospace sector," Greer said. "It is important this situation is resolved as soon as possible to ensure market-driven production in the aerospace sector and to avoid violation of the terms of our hard-won LCA deal."

Airbus and EIB Respond to Allegations

Airbus Statement on Loan

An Airbus spokesman said the EIB loan "is a standard corporate financing facility, similar to commercially-available loans we've signed in the past.

"We are actively engaging with the relevant authorities and are happy to share more information about the loan with governments," the spokesman said in an emailed statement. The loan was also meant to diversify Airbus' funding sources, which was "necessary to manage the complexity of a high-value global production system and supply chain."

Background: US-EU Aircraft Subsidy Dispute

History of the Dispute

The US and EU fought a protracted 17-year battle over alleged aircraft subsidies at the World Trade Organization, with both sides winning partial victories before agreeing to a five-year truce in 2021 that forestalled mutual tariffs on some $11.5 billion worth of trade.

The truce was extended in July after the EU parliament approved a broader US trade deal that removed tariffs on US industrial goods in return for a 15% US tariff on most EU goods. US President Donald Trump had threatened higher tariffs unless EU member states met a July 4 deadline for ratifying the deal initially reached in July 2025.

Subsidy Classification Concerns

A key question for USTR is whether the terms of the EIB loan would be considered a subsidy for Airbus, as the WTO has found in the past on such loans.

Boeing did not immediately respond on Monday to requests for comment on Greer's statement.

EIB and Airbus Reiterate Loan Legitimacy

The EIB said in July that it finances thousands of companies every year and denied offering Airbus any unusual support. "This is a normal loan, carrying interest, part of the EIB's overall financing activity," a spokesperson for the lender said.

Airbus Chief Financial Officer Thomas Toepfer also told reporters in London in July that the loan had been taken out "completely at market level."

(Reporting by David Lawder and David Shepardson; Editing by Caitlin Webber, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • USTR Greer says EIB’s record €3 billion loan to Airbus lacks transparency and risks violating the LCA financing truce (ustr.gov)
  • Boeing urged USTR to demand full terms of the loan, expressing surprise over its timing shortly after the truce extension (investing.com)
  • The EIB and Airbus maintain the loan is a standard, market‑rate financing to support R&D through 2030 and aligns with the terms of the deal (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US concerned about the EU's loan to Airbus?
The US is concerned that the $3.4 billion EIB loan to Airbus threatens the existing trade truce on aircraft financing by potentially violating deal terms and lacking transparency.
How does the EIB loan impact the transatlantic trade truce?
USTR Greer said the loan injects significant uncertainty into aerospace trade and could jeopardize the current truce on large civil aircraft financing.
What has Airbus said about the EIB loan?
Airbus states the EIB loan is a standard corporate facility, emphasizes transparency, and claims it is secured at market level.
What was the outcome of past US-EU disputes over aircraft subsidies?
The US and EU fought a 17-year WTO battle over subsidies, reaching a five-year truce in 2021 that was extended after further trade negotiations.
Has Boeing responded to concerns about the Airbus loan?
Boeing did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding USTR Greer's statement on the Airbus loan.

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