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Oil eases on Middle East diplomacy hopes, Saudi attacks keep supply worries alive - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil eases on Middle East diplomacy hopes, Saudi attacks keep supply worries alive

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Middle East

Oil Prices Edge Lower as Diplomacy in Middle East Faces Supply Threats

Market Reactions Amid Middle East Tensions

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday as the potential for a resolution in the US-Israeli war on Iran kept supply fears at bay, but Brent stayed close to six-month highs as attacks on Saudi Arabia lowered hopes of immediate stability in the region.

Oil Price Movements

Brent crude futures were down 66 cents, or 0.57%, at $115.15 a barrel as of 0000 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 44 cents, or 0.43%, at $101.32.

Diplomatic Efforts in the Region

Talks to Ease Tensions

Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan held talks with Iranian officials in Tehran on Monday aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia said the visit sought to establish open negotiating channels to "prevent the return of military escalation". The four countries agreed to continue talks with a view to strengthening cooperation in peace and security, Iranian state media reported.

Impact on Oil Supply Fears

Hopes of resolution in the conflict erased some fears of supply disruption, lowering risks and pressuring oil prices.

Ongoing Risks to Oil Supply

Fragile Peace and Renewed Attacks

However, losses were limited as scope for peace looked fragile, with renewed attacks by Iran-aligned Houthis on key producer Saudi Arabia.

Strait of Hormuz Under Threat

Commercial Shipping Attacks

October has been the worst month for attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waterways, according to data compiled by a Washington-based think tank that has tracked maritime security incidents worldwide since 2017.

Strategic Importance of the Strait

The war has rippled across the Middle East, placing the Strait of Hormuz at the center of the turmoil. The narrow waterway carried around a fifth of the world's energy supplies before the conflict erupted in February.

Recent Price Surges

Last week, Brent prices surged to more than $117 a barrel, the highest level since April, after a wave of Iranian attacks on tankers around the strait. Brent prices touched $117 on Monday as well.

Global Oil Supply Adjustments

Russian Diesel Production

Elsewhere, Russian refiners are raising diesel production in October after the government granted export quotas following the Kremlin's supply agreement with the US, two industry sources close to the matter said.

(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent fell ~0.6% to about $115, WTI slipped ~0.4% to ~$101 amid de‑escalation hopes on US‑Iran front. (axios.com)
  • Attacks on Saudi Arabia by Houthi forces—October’s most intense since 2017—notably targeting shipping lanes and infrastructure—limited price declines. (live.euronext.com)
  • Russian refiners boosting diesel output under new export quotas; supply chain resilience increased with Aramco planning crude storage in Singapore from H2 2027. (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices edge lower on Tuesday?
Oil prices fell due to hopes for diplomatic resolution in the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, reducing fears of supply disruptions.
What is keeping oil supply worries alive despite diplomatic talks?
Continued attacks on Saudi Arabia by Iran-aligned Houthis and ongoing instability in the region are maintaining supply concerns.
How have recent attacks affected oil prices?
Recent attacks on Saudi Arabia and shipping near the Strait of Hormuz have kept Brent crude prices close to six-month highs.
What role does the Strait of Hormuz play in the oil market?
The Strait of Hormuz is a critical waterway that previously carried a fifth of global energy supplies and is central to recent turmoil.
Are there any recent changes in oil production outside the Middle East?
Russian refiners are increasing diesel production in October following government export quotas and a supply agreement with the US.

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