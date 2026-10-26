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Analysis-China's lab-grown diamond makers target AI, chip sectors for next wave of growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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China’s Lab-Grown Diamond Industry Targets Semiconductor and AI Sectors

China's Synthetic Diamond Industry: Shifting Focus to High-Tech Applications

By Amy Lv and Casey Hall

Current Production and Future Vision

ZHENGZHOU, China Oct 27 (Reuters) - Around 70% of the 2 million carats of lab-grown diamonds produced annually at Feng Canjun's factory currently go into jewellery.

But the entrepreneur is betting that the future of China's synthetic diamond industry lies in supplying advanced materials for semiconductors, AI servers and other high-tech applications.

"I am looking to raise the share of my products used in functional materials to more than 50% by 2030 while reducing the share going to the jewellery sector to a maximum of 30%," Feng said.

Industry Competition and Strategic Significance

China's lab-grown diamond producers, which account for around half of the world's supply, are looking beyond gemstones as competition intensifies and prices come under pressure.

The shift could give the industry greater strategic significance in the US-China technology rivalry. If synthetic diamonds become more widely used in semiconductors and thermal management in AI infrastructure, China's production dominance could emerge as another supply-chain vulnerability for the US.

"The transition is now the defining structural story in the diamond industry and one with direct implications for global technology supply chains," said Manan Goenka, engagement manager at Ken Research, a consultancy.

Growth Engines: Advanced Electronics and Computing

Companies and analysts say demand from sectors including chips, thermal management and quantum technology could become the industry's next major growth engine, with synthetic diamonds prized for properties that can improve the performance of advanced electronics and computing systems.

The move comes as AI drives a surge in demand for data centre capacity. The International Energy Agency said in a 2025 report that data centre electricity consumption is projected to more than double by 2030 to about 945 terawatt-hours, roughly equivalent to Japan's annual power consumption, with AI being the main driver.

The AI Opportunity

Thermal management is viewed by analysts as a nearer-term opportunity, while the use of diamonds as a semiconductor material is further away from widespread commercial adoption. Chip applications also require much higher purity and tighter manufacturing standards than diamonds used in cutting and drilling tools.

But interest from some of the world's biggest technology companies points to the potential for chip applications to become a new source of demand as AI computing generates increasing amounts of heat.

Industry Adoption and Investment

Chinese media have reported that Huawei and TSMC are exploring synthetic diamonds for chip cooling, while Lenovo has launched a consumer laptop in China that it says uses a diamond-copper cooling material.

In June, Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan said he personally invested in Diamond Foundry, a lab-grown diamond maker developing chip-grade diamond wafers.

Huawei, Lenovo and Intel did not respond to requests for comment. TSMC declined to comment.

Some Chinese producers are beginning to invest in anticipation of demand. Henan Liliang Diamond plans to redirect 1 billion yuan ($149.18 million) in funds originally raised to expand gem-grade diamond production to a new functional-diamond project, according to a June filing.

In April, diamond-copper cooling modules developed by Chinese researchers improved heat transfer from chip modules by 80% and raised chip performance by 10%, according to the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology & Engineering.

Thermal Management Market Impact

Wider adoption could reshape the market for thermal-management materials that are used to stop chips from overheating. Germany's Henkel, US chemical firm Dow and Japan's Shin-Etsu Chemical sell products used to dissipate heat from chips. Diamond heat spreaders could compete with some existing materials if adopted widely in AI chips and data centres.

Henkel, Dow and Shin-Etsu did not respond to requests for comment.

Global Developments in Synthetic Diamond Technology

Related diamond-enabled products are also being explored outside China. In June, De Beers' synthetic-diamond and advanced-materials business Element Six and Japan's Orbray said they had produced 3-inch single-crystal diamond wafers and were preparing 2-inch wafers for production in Oregon.

The Spanish government is investing €753 million ($868 million) in a Diamond Foundry plant in Trujillo that will make synthetic diamond wafers. If completed, it would be Europe's first large-scale producer of diamond substrates, a material for semiconductor manufacturing.

In early October, Frore Systems, a US thermal-management company, unveiled LiquidJet Diamond, a multi-stage coldplate with an integrated diamond spreader.

"The scope and potential in the technology and industrial sectors could be significantly above the retail diamond jewellery business, which itself is approximately $100 billion a year," said independent diamond consultant Robert Bouquet.

Diamond Machine: Manufacturing and Scale

Feng's Jiaruifu factory is one of hundreds of lab-grown producers clustered in the central province of Henan, which accounts for 80% of China's synthetic diamond output.

Lab-grown diamonds are made in machines that replicate the high-temperature, high-pressure conditions under which natural diamonds form. They are physically identical to mined diamonds.

One machine in Feng's factory can produce 120 carats of rough diamonds in six days, shortening a process that takes billions of years naturally.

Feng has 550 such machines, each costing about 3 million yuan and weighing more than 100 tons. They have enabled him to increase annual output tenfold since launching the business in 2019, to 2 million carats in 2025, equivalent to about 9% of De Beers' production last year.

Regulatory Environment

Beijing has already moved to incorporate the technology into its export control regime, placing related machinery and key components under restrictions in 2024. It added more synthetic diamond products to its list in 202

Key Takeaways

  • China’s lab-grown diamond exports rose 65.3% to 1.41 billion yuan in H1 2026, driven by industrial demand for AI chip cooling and heat-spreader applications (idexonline.com).
  • Technical and optical-grade synthetic diamonds—key for semiconductors, heat spreaders, and AI infrastructure—are projected to grow fastest in value, rising from USD 288 million in 2025 to USD 559 million by 2035 (douglasinsights.com).
  • Diamond‑copper composites developed by Chinese researchers boosted AI data‑centre cooling efficiency by up to 80%, underscoring China's advancing capabilities in functional diamond materials (scmp.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How are China’s lab-grown diamond makers shifting their business focus?
They are moving from supplying mostly jewelry-grade diamonds to focusing on advanced materials for semiconductor, AI server, and high-tech applications.
Why are synthetic diamonds important for the technology sector?
Synthetic diamonds have properties that enhance advanced electronics and computing systems, such as improved thermal management and potential use as semiconductor material.
Which major companies are exploring diamond-based technologies for chip cooling?
Firms like Huawei, TSMC, Lenovo, Intel, and others are exploring or investing in synthetic diamond applications for chip cooling and performance.
What impact could China’s dominance in lab-grown diamond production have globally?
China’s large production capacity could create a strategic supply chain vulnerability for the US and other countries if synthetic diamonds become key to semiconductor and AI technologies.
What are some current advancements in diamond-based cooling technologies?
Chinese researchers have developed diamond-copper cooling modules that improved heat transfer by 80% and chip performance by 10%, paving the way for wider adoption in data centers and AI chips.

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