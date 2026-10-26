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T-Mobile debuts wireless plans with customizable perks from streaming to food delivery - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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T-Mobile debuts wireless plans with customizable perks from streaming to food delivery

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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T-Mobile Launches Wireless Plans With Customizable Streaming and Perks

Overview of T-Mobile's New Customizable Wireless Plans

By Harshita Mary Varghese

Oct 26 (Reuters) - T-Mobile on Monday unveiled wireless plans that let customers pick and swap perks from Netflix to DoorDash, moving away from its traditional strategy of locking benefits into fixed plan tiers. 

The move mirrors customizable offerings from rivals such as Verizon, but T-Mobile's new plans include selected streaming, music and other subscriptions at no extra cost beyond the monthly plan price. 

Key Features of the New T-Mobile Plans

  • T-Mobile is betting that offering greater control over benefits will attract customers spending on multiple subscriptions, as competition among US carriers moves beyond network coverage and smartphone promotions

Popular Perks and Customer Preferences

  • Netflix was the most popular benefit in a pilot launched in early October, T-Mobile Chief Marketing Officer Allan Samson told Reuters in an interview
  • Music subscriptions and artificial intelligence services also drew interest, while Xbox gaming was popular among younger customers, he added

Plan Tiers and Pricing Details

  • The new T-Mix plans will be available from next month in three tiers. The Standard tier is priced from $55 for one line, while More starts at $75 and Loaded at $95
  • The number of perks available will depend on the tier and the number of lines required
Partnerships and Available Perks
  • Partnerships include Apple, DoorDash, Google, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, SiriusXM, Xbox and YouTube
  • Customers can also select benefits including Delta SkyMiles, ESPN Unlimited, Google Gemini and device promotions
Flexibility and Perk Management
  • Customers will be able to change selected perks every three months, or during an annual change window. Certain wireless benefits, such as satellite connectivity, can be changed at any time

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda )

Key Takeaways

  • T‑Mobile’s T‑Mix plans replace fixed benefit bundles with a flexible “Picks” system, letting users allocate perks such as Netflix, Hulu, DoorDash DashPass, Google Gemini, and Delta SkyMiles without extra monthly fees (marketscreener.com).
  • The three tiers—Standard ($55/month, 1 Pick), More ($75/month, 2 Picks), and Loaded ($95/month, 3 Picks)—are available starting next month and include core wireless service plus T‑Mobile’s member perks (marketscreener.com).
  • Customers can reselect perks every three months or during an annual window, while certain wireless benefits like satellite connectivity can be adjusted anytime (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What new wireless plans has T-Mobile introduced?
T-Mobile introduced customizable wireless plans, allowing customers to pick and swap perks like Netflix or DoorDash instead of fixed plan benefits.
Are streaming and subscription perks included with the new T-Mobile plans?
Yes, selected streaming, music, and subscription services are included at no extra cost beyond the monthly plan price.
How much do the new T-Mobile T-Mix plans cost?
T-Mix plans start at $55 for the Standard tier, $75 for More, and $95 for the Loaded tier, with pricing depending on plan tier and number of lines.
Can customers change their selected perks?
Customers can change perks every three months or during an annual window. Certain wireless benefits can be changed at any time.
Which partnerships are included in the new T-Mobile plans?
Partnerships include Apple, DoorDash, Google, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, SiriusXM, Xbox, YouTube, Delta SkyMiles, and more.

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