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Factbox-From Amazon to Google, the deep-pocketed investors in Anthropic

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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Meet the Major Investors Backing Anthropic’s Multi-Billion Dollar Rise

Key Investors Fueling Anthropic's Growth

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Only a few startups have attracted as much investor conviction as Anthropic. Backed by some of the biggest names in technology and finance, the AI company has seen its valuation soar through successive funding rounds.

Its initial public offering now offers a closely watched test of whether investors beyond Silicon Valley share that enthusiasm for the leaders of the AI boom.

Here's a look at the key investors backing the Claude maker:

Major Technology Investors

Amazon

Amazon has invested at least $13

billion in Anthropic and in April

agreed to invest up to an additional

$20 billion. Anthropic also committed

to spend more than $100 billion on the

e-commerce giant's cloud services over

10 years

Alphabet's Google

Google has committed up to $40 billion

to Anthropic, including an initial $10

billion investment announced in April.

The partnership provides Anthropic

with cloud infrastructure and access

to Google's AI chips, which are used

to train and run Claude models

Leading Venture Capital Firms

Spark Capital

Spark Capital led Anthropic's $450

million Series C round in May 2023 and

gained board representation through

general partner Yasmin Razavi

Lightspeed Venture Partners

Lightspeed led the $3.5 billion Series

E round in March 2025 and later co-led

the $13 billion Series F round at a

$183 billion valuation in September

that year

Fidelity Management & Research

Fidelity participated in Series E and

co-led the $13 billion Series F

financing at a $183 billion valuation.

The firm's other investments include

Databricks and CoreWeave

Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce Ventures participated in

the $450 million Series C round and

the $3.5 billion Series E financing.

The software firm's venture arm has

also invested in firms such as Cohere

and Chainguard

ICONIQ Capital

ICONIQ led the $13 billion Series F

round at a $183 billion valuation and

later co-led the $30 billion Series G

financing. The venture capital firm's

investments include OpenAI and smart

ring maker Oura

Global Investment Leaders

GIC

Singapore's sovereign wealth fund led

the $30 billion Series G round at a

$380 billion valuation. GIC has also

invested in AI voice generation

startup ElevenLabs

Coatue Management

Coatue led the $30 billion Series G

financing and later co-led the $65

billion Series H round. The investment

firm has also financed companies such

as Canva and CoreWeave

D1 Capital Partners

D1 Capital invested across multiple

large financings including Series E,

Series F, Series G and Series H. The

firm has holdings in Cognition AI and

SpaceX

Sequoia Capital

Sequoia was a significant investor in

Series G and became one of the lead

investors in the $65 billion Series H

round at a $965 billion valuation

Altimeter Capital

Altimeter invested in the September

2025 $13 billion fundraise and was a

lead investor in the $65 billion

Series H financing at a $965 billion

valuation

Notable Individual Investors

Jaan Tallinn

Skype co-founder Tallinn led

Key Takeaways

  • Anthropic’s valuation leapfrogged from $183B in its Series F to $380B in Series G (February 2026), reflecting surging investor demand and enterprise adoption (sec.gov).
  • In May 2026 the company raised $65B in Series H at a staggering $965B post‑money valuation, including $15B of pre‑committed hyperscaler capital such as $5B from Amazon, underscoring deep-pocketed support (anthropic.com).
  • Amazon and Alphabet (Google) have each pledged tens of billions in strategic investments, with Amazon investing at least $13B and agreeing to up to $20B more, and Google committing $10B upfront and up to $40B total (itpro.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which major companies have invested in Anthropic?
Amazon and Google are among the largest investors in Anthropic, alongside leading venture capital and investment firms.
How much has Amazon invested in Anthropic?
Amazon has invested at least $13 billion in Anthropic with agreements to invest up to $20 billion more.
What is the total commitment from Google to Anthropic?
Google has committed up to $40 billion, providing cloud infrastructure and AI chip access to Anthropic.
Who led Anthropic’s early and later-stage funding rounds?
Jaan Tallinn led the first institutional round; ICONIQ Capital, GIC, and Coatue Management led later mega funding rounds.
What is the significance of Anthropic’s IPO?
Anthropic’s IPO is seen as a test of investor interest in AI beyond Silicon Valley and marks a pivotal moment for the AI investment landscape.

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