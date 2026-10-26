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Factbox-Anthropic's filing for blockbuster US IPO shows key executives and board

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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Anthropic Unveils US IPO Filing: Leadership & Board Team Overview

Anthropic's Leadership and Board: Key Members and Backgrounds

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Anthropic unveiled its filing for a US initial public offering on Monday, providing a look at the leadership team behind the AI lab as it targets a mid-November listing.

The Claude maker faces a crucial test of whether its place at the center of the AI boom can offset investor unease over higher interest rates and a recent selloff across AI-linked shares and bonds.

Here are some details about the board members and key executives at Anthropic:

Leadership and Board Table Overview

Name Role Joine Past

d Experiences

and Other

Details 

Executive Leadership Team

Dario Amodei

Dario Co-founder 2021 VP of Research

Amodei and CEO; at OpenAI,

Director which he left

in 2020.

Senior

Research

Scientist at

Google, which

he quit in

2016.

Daniela Amodei

Daniela Co-founder 2021 VP of Safety

Amodei and and Policy at

President; OpenAI, which

Chairperson she left along

of the with her

Board brother,

Dario. She

headed risk

operations at

Stripe, which

she quit in

2018.

Jared Kaplan

Jared Co-founder 2021 Researcher at

Kaplan and Chief OpenAI, which

Science he left in

Officer 2020.

Associate

professor of

physics at

Johns Hopkins

University.

Tom Brown

Tom Brown Co-founder, 2021 Research

Chief Engineering

Compute Lead, GPT-3 at

Officer OpenAI.

Jack Clark

Jack Clark Co-founder 2021 Policy

and leads Director at

The OpenAI.

Anthropic

Institute

Chris Olah

Chris Olah Co-founder 2021 Led

and interpretabili

Interpretab ty research at

ility OpenAI, and

Research earlier worked

Lead as a research

scientist at

Google.

Krishna Rao

Krishna Rao CFO 2024 CFO at

Fanatics

Commerce,

which he left

in 2024. He

quit Airbnb in

2021, where he

had been the

global head of

corporate &

business

development. 

Rahul Patil

Rahul Patil Chief 2025 CTO of Stripe,

Technology which he left

Officer last year. He

was senior VP

of cloud

infrastructure

at Oracle,

which he left

in 2020.

Sam McCandlish

Sam Co-founder 2021 Member of

McCandlish and Chief Technical

Architect Staff at

Key Takeaways

  • Filed Form S‑1 with SEC on October 26 2026; Nasdaq listing planned under ticker ‘ANT’ and targeting mid‑November debut. (unite.ai)
  • Introduced complex governance: a Founder LLC of seven co‑founders holds 50.1 % voting via single Class F share; Long‑Term Benefit Trust elects board majority; company remains a Public Benefit Corporation. (investing.com)
  • Financials show explosive growth: revenue surged from $1.2B to $16.3B in first half of 2026, but net loss soared to $80.7B; huge compute/infrastructure costs reported. (qz.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the key executives at Anthropic?
Key executives include Co-founders Dario Amodei (CEO), Daniela Amodei (President), Jared Kaplan (Chief Science Officer), and others with backgrounds at OpenAI, Stripe, Fanatics, and more.
When is Anthropic planning its US IPO listing?
Anthropic is targeting a mid-November listing for its US initial public offering.
What roles do Anthropic’s board members and trustees play?
Board members and trustees include industry leaders and experts from technology, finance, and academia, overseeing strategy and balancing public benefit goals.
What is Anthropic’s connection to OpenAI?
Several Anthropic co-founders and executives previously held key research and leadership roles at OpenAI before joining Anthropic.
What challenges does Anthropic face ahead of its IPO?
Anthropic faces investor unease over high interest rates and volatility in AI-linked stocks and bonds as it seeks to demonstrate its AI sector prominence.

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