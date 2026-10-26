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Apple says it will replace iPhone Duo units showing screen problems - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Apple says it will replace iPhone Duo units showing screen problems

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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Apple Offers Replacement for iPhone Duo Units with Inner Display Problems

Apple Responds to iPhone Duo Inner Display Issues

By Stephen Nellis and Aditya Soni

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Days after launching its first folding iPhone, Apple acknowledged on Monday that some of the devices exhibit display problems and said it will replace them.

Launch and Initial Demand for iPhone Duo

Apple started shipping the iPhone Duo last week, with customers around the world lining up for tight inventory after initial online orders sold out in minutes. Analysts have said Apple is likely to face supply constraints because the iPhone Duo, which unfolds like a passport booklet, is complex to manufacture.

Reports of Display Problems

Over the weekend, social media posts showed the iPhone Duo with cracks and lines in the inner display along the central hinge where the iPhone Duo folds. 

Apple's Official Statement

Apple acknowledged the problems on Monday, saying affected units tend to show the problem quickly.

"We are aware of an issue impacting the inner display on a small number of iPhone Duo units," Apple said in a statement. "If users experience issues with their iPhone Duo display, they should contact AppleCare for a replacement."

Apple did not comment on what might cause the issue. 

iFixit’s Analysis of the Hinge and Display Damage

iFixit, a firm that publishes teardown reports of electronic devices along with guides on how to repair them, said it used teardown footage, patents and CT scans to construct a 3D simulation of the iPhone Duo hinge that it compared with the reported damage locations.

iFixit said its simulations found the reported damage clustered just below where a display cable runs under the screen near a central support bar. That bar might be failing to drop out of the screen's way as the phone is folded, "creating a small stress hotspot near the reported break location," the company said.

Apple did not immediately comment on iFixit's findings, which also concluded that the iPhone Duo is the most repairable foldable phone that it has tested.  

Industry Reaction and Comparisons

Francisco Jeronimo, a vice president at market research firm IDC, said Apple's quick replacement offer was the "right first step" in responding to the problems.

"We all remember when Samsung experienced problems with the original Galaxy Fold in 2019, but it also showed that a fast and transparent response can contain the damage to a category," Jeronimo said.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Aditya Soni Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Apple says only a small fraction of iPhone Duo units exhibit inner screen problems, which typically appear shortly after initial use; affected users should contact AppleCare for replacements. (9to5mac.com)
  • Teardown experts (iFixit and others) point to a potential hinge design flaw—such as a support bar not retracting fully or a snapping hinge link—that applies stress to the flexible display, causing cracks near the hinge. (macworld.com)
  • While reminiscent of Samsung’s 2019 Galaxy Fold issues, Apple’s quick replacement offer and transparency may help contain fallout if the problem remains limited; the iPhone Duo remains one of the most repairable foldable phones tested so far. (arstechnica.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What issue is affecting the iPhone Duo?
Some iPhone Duo units are exhibiting cracks and lines in the inner display, particularly along the central hinge where the device folds.
How is Apple responding to the iPhone Duo screen problems?
Apple is offering to replace iPhone Duo units that are experiencing the display issue and advises customers to contact AppleCare.
What might be causing the iPhone Duo display defects?
iFixit suggests the damage is near a display cable and central support bar, which could be causing stress on the screen as it's folded.
How did Apple address supply constraints for the iPhone Duo?
Analysts noted that the folding design is complex and causes supply limitations, with initial online orders selling out quickly.
What did analysts say about Apple’s response?
Analysts called Apple's quick replacement offer the right first step and compared it positively to similar issues with the original Galaxy Fold.

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