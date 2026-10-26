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ASML may account for up to 1.6% of Dutch economy in 2026, ING says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ASML may account for up to 1.6% of Dutch economy in 2026, ING says 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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ASML Could Comprise 1.6% of the Dutch Economy in 2026, ING Reports

ASML's Growing Economic Impact and Associated Risks

ASML's Expanding Role in the Dutch Economy

AMSTERDAM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - ASML may account directly for up to 1.6% of the Dutch economy this year, up from 1.3% in 2025, economists at ING wrote in a note published on Monday, highlighting the Netherlands' growing reliance on the chip equipment maker.

ASML's tools are needed to make cutting-edge computer chips, and booming AI demand has made it Europe's most valuable firm by market capitalization, at €547 billion ($613 billion).

Europe's Position in the Global Tech Boom

Europe has lagged the US and Asia in the global tech boom, and former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi has warned the continent's position in growth technologies is worsening. The Netherlands, the report said, is an exception.

"Thanks to ASML and the ecosystem around it, the Netherlands occupies a pivotal position in the AI-driven technology boom and is reaping substantial economic benefits from it," the authors wrote.

ASML's Ecosystem and Expansion Plans

The company's R&D and production are both in the Netherlands, with additional indirect benefits coming from its supplier ecosystem, ING said. ASML last month said it expects to expand production capacity by 30% in 2027 and by another 30% in 2028.

Risks of Economic Dependence on ASML

The "Nokia Effect" Warning

BEWARE THE NOKIA EFFECT

Despite benefits to the Dutch economy, the researchers warned of increasing reliance on a single company, citing the example of Nokia in Finland.

At its peak in around 2000, Nokia accounted for 3.8% of the Finnish economy, but it fell to 0.5% a decade later as it missed out on the smartphone revolution, the authors wrote. A 2023 OECD study linked the firm's decline to slower productivity growth throughout the economy.

The example shows "how disruptive a shock to a dominant firm can be, even within a highly developed technology ecosystem," the authors wrote.

Geopolitical and Domestic Challenges

Geopolitical Tensions

Geopolitics are another concern, especially the US-China tech rivalry. US-led restrictions already bar sales of ASML's most advanced tools to China, with more under consideration. ASML is also vulnerable to disruption of supplies of critical foreign components, ING said.

Domestic Constraints

At home, shortages of skilled workers could constrain growth. ASML last month broke ground on a major expansion in the Dutch city of Eindhoven that is expected to eventually have space to house up to 20,000 workers.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8925 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • ASML's booming chip tool business may drive its contribution to the Dutch economy to 1.6% by 2026, reflecting its pivotal role in Europe's tech growth Reuters.
  • ING notes the risks of economic dependence on one firm, drawing parallels with Nokia's decline, which had a lasting impact on Finland's broader productivity ING.
  • Geopolitical tensions, export controls on advanced technology, and domestic skill shortages pose challenges for ASML’s continued expansion and the Dutch tech ecosystem [Reuters, ING].

Frequently Asked Questions

How much of the Dutch economy could ASML represent in 2026?
ASML may account for up to 1.6% of the Dutch economy by 2026, according to ING economists.
Why is ASML important to the Netherlands?
ASML's technology positions the Netherlands at the center of the AI-driven tech boom and provides significant economic benefits.
What risks are associated with the Netherlands' reliance on ASML?
Risks include heavy dependence on a single firm, potential supply disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and skilled labor shortages.
How does ASML's situation relate to Nokia's history in Finland?
Researchers cited Nokia, which at its peak contributed 3.8% to Finland's economy, as a cautionary tale of over-reliance on a dominant tech company.
What are the indirect economic benefits of ASML to the Dutch economy?
ASML supports an ecosystem of suppliers and creates jobs, further increasing its economic impact in the Netherlands.

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