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Czech government seeks to ensure euro adoption would need two-thirds majority - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Czech government seeks to ensure euro adoption would need two-thirds majority

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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Finance Banking Economy European Union

Czech Government Proposes Supermajority for Future Euro Adoption Decision

Overview of the Proposed Constitutional Amendment

Government Endorsement and Legislative Hurdles

PRAGUE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Czech government on Monday endorsed a constitutional amendment that would prevent any future adoption of the euro currency without a three-fifths parliamentary majority, though it was unclear whether the amendment would itself receive the necessary votes.

Key Provisions of the Bill

• The bill would enshrine the crown as the national currency in the constitution.

Current Status of Euro Adoption in the Czech Republic

• The Czech Republic is one of six EU states still outside the common currency and has no firm date for adoption

Political Landscape and Party Positions

Government Stance on Euro Adoption

• Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis' populist government, supported by right-wing and far-right parties, has pledged not to take steps towards joining the European Union's single currency zone while in power, a stance adopted by successive governments.

Regional Context and Comparisons

• While several Central and Eastern European countries have chosen to remain outside the euro zone, Hungary, under new prime minister Peter Magyar, has reversed course and put euro adoption high on its agenda.

Parliamentary Dynamics and Opposition Support

• The Czech governing parties alone are short of the three-fifths parliamentary majority needed for constitutional changes so the amendment would need some opposition support, which is uncertain.

Stakeholder Reactions

Government and Political Leaders

• Foreign Minister Petr Macinka, of the right-wing Motorists party, said joining the euro zone would be a fundamental step for which any government should require a strong mandate.

Industry and Economic Perspectives

• The Industry Confederation voiced objections to the amendment. It favours adoption of the euro, noting that 65% of Czech exports go to the euro zone.

Central Bank Position

• The Czech National Bank adopted a neutral stance on the legislation.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • The government approved a proposal to constitutionally define the Czech koruna as the national currency, meaning future euro adoption would need a three‑fifths supermajority in both parliamentary chambers (e15.cz).
  • The ruling coalition (108 seats) lacks the required supermajority (around 120 votes in the lower house), so it must secure opposition support—which remains uncertain (english.radio.cz).
  • Despite EU accession obligations, Czechia has no set timeline for adopting the euro; economic criteria are partly met except for the exchange‑rate stability requirement (e15.cz).
  • The Confederation of Industry and Transport opposes the amendment, citing trade ties—roughly 62–63% of Czech exports and imports are with the euro area (ecb.europa.eu).
  • The Czech National Bank has maintained a neutral stance on the legislation and continues to analyse euro‑readiness without advocating for adoption (newstream.cz).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What constitutional amendment is the Czech government proposing regarding euro adoption?
The Czech government proposes that any future adoption of the euro would require a three-fifths parliamentary majority, making it more difficult to adopt the common currency.
Is the Czech Republic planning to join the euro zone soon?
No, there is no firm date for euro adoption, and the current government has pledged not to take steps towards joining the euro while in power.
What is the position of Czech industry on euro adoption?
The Industry Confederation objects to the amendment, favoring euro adoption since 65% of Czech exports go to the euro zone.
Why does the amendment require opposition support?
The governing parties lack the three-fifths parliamentary majority required for a constitutional change, making opposition backing necessary.
How does the Czech National Bank view the proposed euro adoption legislation?
The Czech National Bank has adopted a neutral stance on the proposed amendment.

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