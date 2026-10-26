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Russia's Severstal says power restored at Belgorod region plant after drone attack - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia's Severstal says power restored at Belgorod region plant after drone attack

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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Severstal Restores Power at Belgorod Mining Plant Following Drone Attack

Incident Overview and Operational Update

Details of the Drone Attack

MOSCOW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Russian steel producer Severstal said on Monday that power had been restored at its mining and processing plant in the Belgorod region, after a Ukrainian drone attack earlier in the day left it partially without electricity.

Restoration of Operations

The plant had resumed normal operations, it added.

Casualty Report

No one was injured in the attack, Severstal said earlier.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Marina Bobrova; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • A Ukrainian drone strike earlier on October 26 disrupted power at Severstal’s mining and processing plant in Belgorod region, but electricity has now been restored and operations returned to normal (Reuters reporting)
  • No casualties were reported in the attack, underscoring a focused targeting of infrastructure rather than personnel (Severstal statement)
  • The incident reflects an ongoing pattern of Ukrainian drone attacks targeting critical energy and industrial infrastructure in border regions like Belgorod, part of a broader escalation in infrastructure-related warfare (context from Moscow Times, Russia Matters)

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at Severstal's Belgorod region plant?
The plant experienced a power outage due to a Ukrainian drone attack but has since restored electricity and resumed normal operations.
Were there any injuries in the drone attack on Severstal's plant?
No one was injured in the attack, according to Severstal's statement.
Has the Severstal Belgorod plant resumed operations?
Yes, the plant has fully resumed normal operations after power restoration.
What caused the power outage at Severstal's plant?
A Ukrainian drone attack earlier in the day caused the partial loss of electricity.

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