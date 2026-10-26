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Applied Materials to raise BESI stake to about 20% - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Applied Materials to raise BESI stake to about 20%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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Applied Materials Raising BESI Stake to 20% for Next-Gen AI Chip Technologies

Applied Materials Deepens Partnership with BE Semiconductor Industries

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Applied Materials said on Monday it plans to raise its stake in Dutch company BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI) to about 20% from 9%, deepening a partnership focused on advanced chip-packaging technologies used in AI applications.

Key Details of the Stake Increase

Here are more details:

  • Accelerated Share Purchase Agreement

    Applied Materials, BESI's largest shareholder since buying a 9% stake in April 2025, said it entered into an accelerated share purchase agreement for the semiconductor equipment maker's additional shares, subject to US antitrust review

  • Focus on Next-Generation AI Chip Technologies

    The expanded partnership will focus on new chip-connection and packaging technologies aimed at supporting next-generation AI semiconductors

  • Stake and Board Representation Plans

    Applied Materials said it does not plan to raise its stake beyond about 20% or seek board representation at BESI

  • History of Collaboration

    Hybrid Bonding Technology

    The companies have collaborated since 2020 on hybrid bonding technology, a key advanced packaging technique used in high-performance chips

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Siddhi Mahatole in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)

Key Takeaways

  • Applied Materials will increase its stake in BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI) from 9% (initial investment in April 2025) to approximately 20% under an accelerated share purchase agreement, pending U.S. Hart‑Scott‑Rodino antitrust clearance. (ir.appliedmaterials.com)
  • The partnership, ongoing since 2020, has recently deepened: BESI has become an Innovation Partner at Applied’s EPIC Center, expanding co‑innovation from hybrid bonding into next‑generation interconnects, 3D IC scaling, thermo‑compression bonding, and die‑on‑panel integration for AI applications. (ir.appliedmaterials.com)
  • Applied Materials considers the investment long‑term, does not plan to exceed a 20% stake, and will not pursue board representation at BESI. (ir.appliedmaterials.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Applied Materials' new stake in BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI)?
Applied Materials plans to increase its stake in BESI from 9% to approximately 20%.
Why is Applied Materials raising its stake in BESI?
The stake increase deepens their partnership on advanced chip-packaging technologies used mainly in AI applications.
Is the stake increase subject to regulatory review?
Yes, the additional share purchase is subject to US antitrust review.
Will Applied Materials seek board representation at BESI?
No, Applied Materials does not plan to seek board representation at BESI.
What technology are Applied Materials and BESI collaborating on?
They are working on hybrid bonding technology, important for high-performance chips in AI and next-generation semiconductors.

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