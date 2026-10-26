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Volkswagen considers using Chinese software for Europe, report says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volkswagen considers using Chinese software for Europe, report says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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Volkswagen Considers Chinese Software for European EV Models

Volkswagen's Strategic Shift in EV Software

BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Volkswagen could roll out the software currently used in its cars for the Chinese market to its mass-market offering in Europe, according to a media report on Monday, in a move that threatens to sideline its US partner Rivian.

China Electronic Architecture and Xpeng Collaboration

Volkswagen's 'China Electronic Architecture', a system developed for Chinese models in cooperation with local EV maker Xpeng, could form the basis for future cars from the group's core VW, Skoda and Cupra brands, Manager Magazin reported citing sources.

Proposal Presentation and Model Coverage

Core brand chief Thomas Schaefer is expected to present the proposal to management on Tuesday, the report said. It would cover around three quarters of next-generation models from the three brands, which are ramping up their EV offering in Europe.

Volkswagen declined to comment on the report.

Current Software Strategy and Challenges

Separation of Software Development

The company has so far kept software separate, using the architecture co-developed with Xpeng for the Chinese market while developing a separate technology for the Western world with Rivian, in a $5.8 billion investment at the heart of CEO Oliver Blume's software strategy.

Scaling Difficulties and Cariad's Role

Complex Model Offering

Volkswagen has struggled to keep pace on software. The group's complex model offering, from mass-market brands to high-end marques like Audi and Porsche, has posed difficulties to scaling, including at in-house unit Cariad.

(Reporting by Rachel More and Christina AmannEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Volkswagen may deploy its China‑developed CEA across ~75% of next‑gen VW, Skoda, Cupra models in Europe, per Manager Magazin and Reuters report (carnewschina.com).
  • This marks a strategic pivot from Western‑focused software via JV with Rivian—originally a $5.8 billion investment—to leveraging Chinese‑market architecture (investing.com).
  • CEA, developed jointly with XPeng and Cariad China, has been rolling out in Chinese models since around 2026 and is seen as agile and scalable for future electrified vehicles (ir.xiaopeng.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What software is Volkswagen considering for use in Europe?
Volkswagen is considering using the 'China Electronic Architecture', developed with Xpeng for Chinese models, in its mass-market European cars.
Which Volkswagen brands could be impacted by this software decision?
VW, Skoda, and Cupra brands could use the Chinese-developed software for around three quarters of their next-generation EV models.
What could happen to Volkswagen's partnership with Rivian?
If Volkswagen chooses the Chinese software, it may sideline its US partner Rivian with whom it has a $5.8 billion software development investment.
Why is Volkswagen considering this software change?
Volkswagen faces challenges scaling software across its varied brands and has struggled to keep pace in software development.
Has Volkswagen commented on the software report?
Volkswagen declined to comment on the report about potentially adopting the Chinese software architecture in Europe.

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