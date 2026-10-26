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US judge won't block Eli Lilly ads for weight-loss drugs, rules against Novo Nordisk - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US judge won't block Eli Lilly ads for weight-loss drugs, rules against Novo Nordisk

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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US Court Allows Eli Lilly Weight-Loss Drug Ads Despite Novo Nordisk Objection

Court Decision on Weight-Loss Drug Advertising Dispute

By Jonathan Stempel

Background of the Legal Dispute

Oct 26 (Reuters) - A US judge on Monday rejected Novo Nordisk's request to block Eli Lilly from continuing weight-loss drug advertisements that the Danish drugmaker considered false and misleading.

Novo Nordisk had requested a preliminary injunction to halt Eli Lilly's advertising while the case proceeded.

Judge's Ruling and Reasoning

US District Judge Zahid Quraishi in Trenton, New Jersey rejected that request, calling Novo Nordisk's claim of irreparable harm "inadequate to warrant the extraordinary relief it seeks."

Industry Context and Market Impact

Weight-loss drugs have become major businesses for large pharmaceutical companies. The United States is one of only a handful of countries that allow direct-to-consumer advertising of prescription medicines.

Details of the Lawsuit

Novo Nordisk sued Eli Lilly in July, saying ads for the obesity drug Zepbound and diabetes treatment Mounjaro compared higher doses of those products with lower doses of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Ozempic.

Allegations and Responses

The ads claiming that Eli Lilly drugs were superior violated false advertising and unfair competition laws, justifying an injunction, Novo Nordisk said.

Eli Lilly has denied wrongdoing.

Market Implications

Novo Nordisk is working to regain market share in the United States for its injectable obesity drugs, a market projected to exceed $100 billion by the end of the decade. 

Case Proceedings and Reporting

Quraishi ruled following a hearing on August 27 and 28.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Sneha S K in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. District Judge Zahid Quraishi in New Jersey rejected Novo Nordisk’s preliminary injunction, saying claims of irreparable harm were insufficient. (vitallaw.com)
  • Novo Nordisk sued Eli Lilly in July 2026, alleging deceptive direct‑to‑consumer advertising comparing higher doses of Zepbound and Mounjaro to lower doses of Wegovy and Ozempic, omitting newer higher‑dose versions. (news.bloomberglaw.com)
  • The GLP‑1 weight‑loss drug market is surging, projected to exceed USD 100 billion by decade’s end in the U.S., fueling high‑stakes rivalry between major pharma players. (fidelity.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Novo Nordisk sue Eli Lilly over drug advertisements?
Novo Nordisk claimed Eli Lilly's ads for Zepbound and Mounjaro made misleading comparisons to its own drugs, Wegovy and Ozempic.
What was Novo Nordisk seeking with the lawsuit?
Novo Nordisk requested a preliminary injunction to halt Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug advertising during the litigation.
What was the judge's reasoning for denying the injunction?
The judge found Novo Nordisk's claim of irreparable harm inadequate to justify blocking Eli Lilly's ads.
Which products were involved in the advertising dispute?
The dispute involved Eli Lilly's Zepbound and Mounjaro and Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Ozempic.
Why is the US market significant for weight-loss drugs?
The US allows direct-to-consumer advertising of prescription medicines and weight-loss drugs are projected to be a $100 billion market.

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