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Factbox-What is likely to be in UK finance minister Healey's budget?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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Finance Banking UK economy Government Policy Budget

Key Measures Expected in UK Finance Minister Healey’s First Budget Announcement

By Andy Bruce

Oct 26 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey will set out his first budget on Wednesday under pressure to deliver on promises to ease the cost of living for households and to help businesses.

However, Healey's options are limited by high government borrowing costs and the big tax increases introduced by Healey's predecessor Rachel Reeves.

Here's what is likely to be included in the first budget since Andy Burnham became prime minister in July.

Main Measures and Announcements in the Budget

Main Measures: Defence, Bank Tax, Fiscal Devolution

• Burnham said on Monday that the budget would set out a plan to fully fund the government's defence commitments alongside a pathway to hitting a 2035 NATO spending pledge

• The budget's main revenue-raising measure will probably be a levy on banks to fund a targeted, temporary package of support for households. The Guardian said energy subsidies worth more than £1 billion ($1.3 billion) could help mostly lower-income households, a smaller package than other recent support programmes

• Healey is expected to outline fiscal devolution plans to transfer power and funds from Westminster to regional leaders across England, who will be able to retain a share of locally generated tax. He has already announced a new £1.5 billion borrowing facility

Defence Commitments

• Plan to fully fund defence commitments and pathway to 2035 NATO spending pledge

Bank Levy and Household Support

• Likely introduction of a bank levy to fund temporary household support, including energy subsidies

Fiscal Devolution

• Plans to transfer power and funds to regional leaders, allowing retention of locally generated tax

Announced Measures

Support for State Business Lender and Infrastructure Bank

• £20.4 billion of additional support for a state business lender and an infrastructure bank over roughly half a decade

Funding for AI Health and Security Threats

• £600 million of funding geared towards defending against health and security threats from artificial intelligence

Trade and Business Support

• Plans to reduce paperwork and extend the suspension of some trade tariffs to help businesses save almost £800 million a year

Efforts to End Rough Sleeping

• A doubling of funding for efforts to end rough sleeping

Other Possible Measures

Taxation Changes

Family Business Transfers

• Plans to charge income tax on transfers of family businesses to the next generation are likely to feature, the Telegraph said

Online Marketplace Tax Crackdown

• Healey also plans a £1 billion tax crackdown on online marketplaces such as Amazon and Temu, the Times reported

Gambling Industry Tax

• British media have speculated about possible tax hikes for the gambling industry

Mansion Tax Scope

• Healey will not expand the scope of a planned "mansion tax" by lowering the threshold from £2 million to £1.5 million in the budget, the Financial Times reported

Fuel Duty and Capital Gains Tax

• An emergency cut in fuel duty introduced after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine is set to expire in January. However, no government has raised fuel duty since 2011, and Healey hinted last month that he might stop the increase that the expiry would bring

• Healey has rejected calls to raise capital gains tax in an attempt to avoid a hit to business investment

($1 = 0.7487 pounds)

(Writing by Andy Bruce; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Healey will rely on a levy on bank profits to fund modest energy support and cost‑of‑living relief, eschewing new borrowing in line with fiscal discipline.
  • The budget includes a £600 million AI and biosecurity package and over £20 billion for business infrastructure funding, while committing to fully fund NATO defence plans.
  • Fiscal devolution is a priority, with new borrowing facilities for local leaders, but bigger structural tax measures like capital gains or property levies remain possible but limited.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main revenue-raising measures in Healey's budget?
The main revenue-raising measure is likely a levy on banks to fund targeted, temporary support for households, particularly through energy subsidies.
Will the budget include any support for businesses?
Yes, measures include £20.4 billion in support for a state business lender and an infrastructure bank, plus plans to reduce paperwork and save businesses nearly £800 million a year.
What is fiscal devolution and will it feature in the budget?
Fiscal devolution refers to transferring power and funds from Westminster to regional leaders, allowing them to retain a share of locally generated tax. This is expected to feature in the budget.
Are there any tax changes for individuals or businesses?
Potential tax changes include charging income tax on family business transfers, a £1 billion tax crackdown on online marketplaces, and possible gambling industry tax hikes.
Will there be changes to the fuel duty in this budget?
The emergency cut in fuel duty may expire in January, but Healey has hinted at stopping the automatic increase that the expiry would trigger.

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