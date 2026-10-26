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AI stocks rise as Anthropic nears Wall Street debut amid investor caution - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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AI stocks rise as Anthropic nears Wall Street debut amid investor caution

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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Anthropic’s Upcoming IPO Sparks Rally in AI Stocks Despite Investor Caution

AI Stocks Surge Amid Anthropic IPO Filing and Investor Uncertainty

Market Reaction to Anthropic’s IPO Announcement

Oct 26 (Reuters) - AI-linked stocks rose on Monday after Anthropic revealed the paperwork for its initial public offering, against the backdrop of growing investor unease over debt-fueled spending on infrastructure for the new technology.

Shares of Nvidia, the world's most valuable company, added nearly 3%. Microsoft and Amazon gained nearly 1% each.

Potential Impact on Industry Valuations

A successful flotation by a pure-play AI giant such as Anthropic could reshape how markets value parts of the booming industry, including chipmakers and related infrastructure companies, analysts have said.

It could also divert capital from some tech heavyweights as investors make room in their portfolios for a new way to bet on the technology.

The Web of Industry Relationships

The industry's web of relationships adds another wrinkle, as some of the biggest technology companies are investors in both Anthropic and its chief rival, OpenAI.

Performance of Related AI and Tech Stocks

Among other AI stocks, battered shares of neoclouds CoreWeave and Nebius Group rose 5.7% and 2.3%, respectively, after the filing, reversing earlier losses following SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's comments.

Data center operators Applied Digital and IREN gained 1% and 3%, respectively.

Memory chipmaker Micron rose 3%, and data-storage firms Sandisk, Western Digital and Seagate added about 2.5% each.

AMD and Broadcom gained 2.5% and 3%, respectively. Zoom Communications, an early investor in Anthropic, rose 1.5%.

The broader Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was up over 3%.

Looking Ahead: OpenAI IPO and Future of AI Investments

Focus now shifts to a potential IPO from OpenAI. But while the stakes are high, the long-term impact of the IPOs on the AI trade remains uncertain.

Expert Insights on AI Investment Strategies

"Ultimately, investing in AI today involves searching for opportunity beyond the headline names," said Michael Smith, head of the growth equity team at Allspring Global Investments.

"Today, attractive investment opportunities in AI may be in small and medium-sized firms that can efficiently and quickly solve growing infrastructure concerns."

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Key Takeaways

  • Anthropic publicly filed its S‑1 for a U.S. IPO on October 26, 2026, aiming for a mid‑November listing, likely under ticker “ANT” on Nasdaq – revealing $16.3 billion in H1 revenue and an $80.7 billion net loss, with an expected valuation around $1.5 trillion or more (stocktitan.net).
  • AI‑related equities rallied: Nvidia jumped nearly 3%, Microsoft and Amazon around 1%, while chip and infrastructure names like Micron, Broadcom, CoreWeave, and others also climbed, buoyed by hopes the Anthropic IPO may re‑rate the sector (investing.com).
  • Despite the enthusiasm, investor caution persists due to rising borrowing costs, mounting debt‑funded spending, and uncertainty over long‑term ROI from AI infrastructure investments (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did AI-linked stocks rise after Anthropic's IPO filing?
AI-linked stocks rose as Anthropic's IPO filing boosted investor interest in the AI sector and may lead to a market revaluation of tech and infrastructure stocks.
Which major tech companies gained after the Anthropic IPO news?
Nvidia shares rose nearly 3%, with Microsoft and Amazon gaining about 1% each following the Anthropic IPO news.
How could Anthropic’s IPO affect the AI industry?
Anthropic’s IPO could reshape how markets value AI companies and might redirect capital from tech giants as investors look for new opportunities in AI.
What other companies benefited from the Anthropic IPO announcement?
Companies like CoreWeave, Nebius Group, Applied Digital, IREN, Micron, Sandisk, Western Digital, Seagate, AMD, Broadcom, and Zoom Communications all saw their stock prices rise.
What do analysts say about long-term AI investment opportunities?
Analysts believe attractive AI investment opportunities may be found in small and medium-sized firms that can efficiently solve growing infrastructure concerns.

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