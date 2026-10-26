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Britain's minimum wage to rise nearly 4%, Times reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain's minimum wage to rise nearly 4%, Times reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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Britain to Raise Minimum Wage by Nearly 4% for 2027, Times Reports

Details and Implications of the Minimum Wage Increase

Announcement and Expected Changes

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey will announce on Wednesday plans to increase the minimum wage by nearly 4%, the Times reported on Monday.

Britain's National Living Wage, which applies to those aged 21 and older, is expected to rise to about £13.20 ($17.63) an hour from £12.71 — an increase of 3.9%, the newspaper reported, without naming sources.

Impact on Younger Workers

The report added that the National Minimum Wage, which applies to those aged 18, 19 and 20, will rise broadly in line with the rate for older workers — to around £11.27 an hour from £10.85.

The finance ministry declined to comment on the report.

Implementation Timeline and Trends

If confirmed in Wednesday's budget announcement, those increases would take effect in 2027 and end a trend seen in recent years in which the minimum rate for younger workers has increased by more than that for older workers.

Comparison with Other Economies

Britain's minimum wage is one of the highest among advanced economies as a share of median earnings, following efforts by successive governments to lift it to two-thirds of median hourly pay.

Concerns Regarding Youth Unemployment

Some analysts and employers have previously pointed to the rate payable to younger workers as a cause of increasing youth unemployment.

Expert Opinions and Government Actions

In April, the Low Pay Commission, which advises the government on minimum wage rises, said the National Living Wage would probably need to increase by around 3.7% in 2027 to £13.18 an hour to keep up with how it expected average pay to rise.

In March, the government tweaked the commission's remit to give it more scope to take labour market conditions into account when setting the minimum wage for 18- to 20-year-olds.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7487 pounds)

(Reporting by William James and David Milliken; Editing by David Goodman and Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • National Living Wage (21+) likely to rise by 3.9% to about £13.20—following Low Pay Commission's central estimate of £13.18 (3.7%) (marketscreener.com)
  • National Minimum Wage for 18‑20 year‑olds expected to rise to approximately £11.27, narrowing the traditional age‑based rate gap (marketscreener.com)
  • UK’s minimum wage remains among the highest relative to median earnings—targeted at two‑thirds of median pay, with adult rate at about 60% now—supporting income but raising concerns about youth employment and employer affordability (researchbriefings.files.parliament.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new UK minimum wage planned for 2027?
The UK minimum wage for those aged 21 and older is expected to rise to about £13.20 per hour in 2027.
How much will the minimum wage increase for younger workers?
The National Minimum Wage for ages 18 to 20 will rise to around £11.27 per hour, in line with older workers.
When will the new minimum wage rates take effect?
If confirmed, the new UK minimum wage rates will take effect in 2027.
Who sets the UK's minimum wage recommendations?
The Low Pay Commission advises the UK government on minimum wage increases.
How does Britain’s minimum wage compare internationally?
Britain's minimum wage is among the highest in advanced economies as a share of median earnings.

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