GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Analysis-AI selloff has investors scrambling to measure their true exposure - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Analysis-AI selloff has investors scrambling to measure their true exposure

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Artificial Intelligence Investing

AI Selloff Triggers Investor Scramble to Assess Portfolio Exposure

By Suzanne McGee

Investor Reactions and Portfolio Risk Amid AI Market Volatility

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Until recently, investors embraced artificial intelligence as one of the biggest bets Wall Street had ever made. Now many portfolio managers are treating the sector with greater caution as they try to assess how much AI risk is embedded in their portfolios.

There is a lot at stake. At least $25.3 trillion is invested in the largest global companies with the most direct exposure to AI, according to the MSCI Global Intelligence Index. Beyond that is an impossible-to-quantify additional exposure to companies that may benefit or suffer as AI reshapes industries.

The latest bruising selloff in AI-related stocks, including the slump on Wednesday, prompted by the resignation of Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, has put a new focus on how much AI exposure investors actually have.

Unexpected AI Exposure in Diverse Sectors

For Andy Goldberg, chief investment strategist at Nomura Asset Management, the scale of the problem hit home last month when he saw that wedding retailer David's Bridal  planned to spin off and list its AI wedding-planning business next year. 

"Since when was a wedding gown shop a play on AI?" Goldberg said, adding the problem is that exposure to AI exists even in the most unlikely corners of the economy. David's Bridal CEO Kelly Cook said the firm "has been a pioneer in applying AI to retail for several years.”

From trucking companies using AI tools to tackle logistical problems to municipal bonds whose credit ratings may hinge on revenue derived from building new data centers, AI impacts both risk and return, Goldberg said.

"No one fully understands how much exposure they have to AI; it’s really become just one big trade at this point,” said Goldberg. If investors decide to trim even 1% or 2% from their allocations to AI plays, he added, the reaction will be "something that (looks) like a rout."

Forensic Analysis of AI Exposure

FORENSIC TASK 

For investors trying to map that exposure, the process is increasingly becoming a forensic exercise.

At PGIM, the investment arm of Prudential Insurance, analysts and portfolio managers overseeing nearly $1 trillion in fixed-income investments began this year putting every bond, loan, and structured security through two AI-focused screens. One evaluates AI's impact on a company's business model and credit profile; the other looks for exposure to events ranging from a slowdown in AI-related capital spending to a market crisis in the most unlikely companies. 

“We know how to assess the direct exposure, like, I have a data center or I have chips” in the portfolio, said Brian Barnhurst, head of global credit research at PGIM. “But how about the indirect things? And that’s critically important to understand."

Barnhurst said the approach helps analysts isolate "what does AI mean for this healthcare business, or this industrial business or this telecom business?” 

Assessing the Scale of AI Investment

OVEREXPOSED? 

The amount invested in AI is huge. 

The Equable Institute, a nonpartisan pension fund think tank, calculated that a basket of 52 publicly traded AI-related companies made up 38.5% of public equity holdings at a group of large pension funds as of June 2026, up from 20.7% at the beginning of 2010. 

Those funds have between 9% and 11% of their assets invested in AI-focused companies, Equable calculated.  The figure excludes debt holdings, venture capital and other private equity investments, meaning it almost certainly understates their broader exposure.

Concentration Risks and Diversification Challenges

"Understanding true portfolio exposure is becoming more important" at this point in the AI cycle, said Jay Jacobs, US head of equity ETFs at BlackRock. The fact that so many AI core holdings now dominate big indexes creates a degree of concentration that is "making diversification harder to achieve than investors may realize."

Adding to the uncertainty is the near-constant news around major AI players such as Nvidia, the looming IPO of Anthropic and concerns over CoreWeave.

Some managers are responding by becoming pickier. 

The market's willingness to pummel members of the AI trade "can be seen as an early warning indicator that we all need to be more selective in looking at the AI rollout," said Peter Berezin, chief economist at BCA Research, a market, economic and geopolitical analysis firm. "It's very possible that AI will end up making companies a lot more productive but not necessarily more profitable."

Case Study: Powell Industries and Market Swings

Powell Industries, whose power management systems are key components in data centers, illustrates the swings. Its stock, only $8 four years ago, this year traded as high as $328 but has since slumped to $146. 

Powell Industries did not respond to requests for comment.

Berezin said that bottlenecks in data center construction will eventually ease, diminishing windfall gains for Powell and other AI beneficiaries. When that happens is another unknown.

Volatility and the Future of AI Portfolio Management

Political and Market Uncertainties

GASOLINE TO THE FIRE

That is a recipe for continued volatility, investors and analysts agree.

"We've seen a sort of laundry list of concerns pile up" since June, when AI valuations peaked, said Shaon Baqui, a technology analyst at Janus Henderson. He said the US midterm election result "almost feels like putting gasoline on top of the fire," with Democratic gains raising concerns about the future of AI growth. The result, he said, is that investors "increasingly will want to separate the wheat from the chaff."

Opportunities Amid Concentration Risks

Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research, said that even with careful research, "the math behind all of this AI exposure" makes such a concentrated market particularly difficult to navigate. 

But a hard-headed assessment of AI portfolio concentration could uncover opportunities as well as risks, said Rob Arnott, founder of Syzygy Asset Management.

"There's a kind of tunnel vision at work here," he s

Key Takeaways

  • Investors are initiating forensic-level reviews of bond, loan and equity holdings to quantify AI exposure, as even unlikely sectors like weddings see AI spin‐offs.
  • MSCI’s AI index links over $25 trillion in market cap globally to AI‑exposed firms, while Equable Institute estimates US public pensions devote over one‑third of equity holdings—approximately $578 billion—as of June 2026.
  • Nvidia’s leadership upheaval rattles confidence: analysts warn of execution and governance risks, but some still expect AI demand to hold strong amid broader market resilience.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are investors treating AI with more caution now?
Recent selloffs and uncertainty around major AI players have made investors reassess how much AI risk is in their portfolios.
How much is currently invested in companies exposed to AI?
At least $25.3 trillion is invested in large global companies with direct AI exposure, and the true figure is likely even higher.
How are fund managers assessing their AI exposure?
Managers now use forensic analysis and AI-focused screening to identify both direct and indirect AI-related risks in their investments.
What challenges do investors face in measuring AI exposure?
AI exposure exists in many unexpected sectors, making it difficult for investors to accurately gauge risk across their portfolios.
How concentrated are AI-related holdings in public pension funds?
A recent analysis found AI-related companies made up 38.5% of public equity holdings in large pension funds as of June 2026.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Urenco to supply advanced nuclear fuel from UK plant for US project

Urenco to supply advanced nuclear fuel from UK plant for US project

Image for Nvidia set to deliver first life-after-Huang briefing

Nvidia set to deliver first life-after-Huang briefing

Image for UK government commits to legal protection for face-to-face banking

UK government commits to legal protection for face-to-face banking

Image for Renault to cut up to 1,000 white-collar jobs in France, add roles for EV production, say sources

Renault to cut up to 1,000 white-collar jobs in France, add roles for EV production, say sources

Image for LEO Pharma owners see market conditions as unsuitable for IPO, CEO says

LEO Pharma owners see market conditions as unsuitable for IPO, CEO says

Image for Analysis-Nike to face doubts about cost-cuts at first investor gathering in years

Analysis-Nike to face doubts about cost-cuts at first investor gathering in years

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Analysis-Nvidia's AI financing machine may survive Huang, but with less risk appetite
Analysis-Nvidia's AI financing machine may survive Huang, but with less risk appetite
Image for UK's FTSE 100 nears 2-week high as defence stocks offset mining weakness
UK's FTSE 100 nears 2-week high as defence stocks offset mining weakness
Image for Euro zone yields rise as traders bet on three ECB hikes by late 2027
Euro zone yields rise as traders bet on three ECB hikes by late 2027
Image for UniCredit wins EU and US approval for Commerzbank acquisition
UniCredit wins EU and US approval for Commerzbank acquisition
Image for French court of auditors warns low power prices threaten EDF reactor programme
French court of auditors warns low power prices threaten EDF reactor programme
Image for DNA drug developer Seawolf launches with $100 million funding, Sanofi deal
DNA drug developer Seawolf launches with $100 million funding, Sanofi deal
Image for Maire bets on LNG projects with acquisition from Baker Hughes' unit
Maire bets on LNG projects with acquisition from Baker Hughes' unit
Image for Outsourcing is a bigger risk than scams for euro zone banks, ECB says
Outsourcing is a bigger risk than scams for euro zone banks, ECB says
Image for UK regulator tightens rules on online child abuse material
UK regulator tightens rules on online child abuse material
Image for British audit watchdog fines Saffery, partner over Greensill UK audit failings
British audit watchdog fines Saffery, partner over Greensill UK audit failings
Image for Factbox-What court administration entails for Revolut
Factbox-What court administration entails for Revolut
Image for How Foreign Exchange Exposure Changes Corporate Cash Flow
How Foreign Exchange Exposure Changes Corporate Cash Flow
View All Finance Posts