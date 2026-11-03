GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Exclusive-US billionaire leads swap plan to buy Lukoil's overseas assets, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Exclusive-US billionaire leads swap plan to buy Lukoil's overseas assets, sources say 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Todd Boehly Consortium Nears Deal for Lukoil's Global Oil Assets Amid Sanctions

Consortium Advances in Acquisition of Lukoil's International Oil Assets

By Anna Hirtenstein, Timour Azhari and Jarrett Renshaw

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A consortium led by US billionaire Todd Boehly is preparing a securities swap to acquire sanctioned Russian oil major Lukoil's international assets and a deal is expected within weeks, four people close to the sales process said.

A bank acting on behalf of the consortium has purchased billions of dollars of frozen Lukoil securities from Western investment funds to exchange for the company's foreign assets, three of the people said.

The people declined to be identified because they are not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

Deal Structure and Asset Portfolio

If completed, the transaction would conclude a sale process that has dragged on for more than a year and initially valued the portfolio involved at $22 billion. Lukoil's foreign assets include oilfields, refineries and petrol stations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The value of the portfolio has deteriorated as some assets have stopped operating, two people said.

Impact of Sanctions on the Sale

A deal would also test whether Western sanctions can compel a major Russian company to divest international assets while keeping strategic oil operations and limiting financial gains to Moscow. 

Consortium Members and Stakeholders

The consortium includes Boehly, a Miami-based businessman who owns stakes in Los Angeles sports teams the Dodgers and the Lakers, and Emirati investors International Holding Company (IHC) and Al Hail Holding. The Syrian-Qatari Al-Khayat brothers and the US International Development Finance Corp (DFC) are also backing the bid. 

Responses from Involved Parties

Representatives of Boehly did not respond to multiple requests for comment. An IHC spokesperson said they do not comment on potential investment activities. Al Hail, the Al-Khayats and the US DFC did not respond to requests for comment.

Lukoil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.  

Deal Mechanism

The plan is for a cashless deal in which frozen Lukoil securities held by Western investors, including Capital Group, would be exchanged for Lukoil's international assets, the people said. 

Capital Group declined to comment.

Timeline and Negotiation Challenges

Initial Offer and US Treasury Involvement

INITIAL OFFER REJECTED

The sale process started following US sanctions on Lukoil in October 2025. Reuters reported in February that the US slowed the sale partly to pressure Russia in negotiations to end its war in Ukraine.

Last December, the US Treasury rejected an offer from a group that included US bank Xtellus Partners saying that Lukoil should not receive a windfall from the sale in shares or cash.

The Boehly-led consortium was able to move forward by promising to put the shares in an escrow account, rather than transferring them straight to Lukoil, two people said. The US Treasury did not respond to requests for comment.

Competitive Bidding Process

More than a dozen companies bid for Lukoil's assets, including oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron, US private equity group Carlyle, and the former owner of Pornhub Bernd Bergmair, Reuters reported in November last year. Carlyle dropped out of the race last month, leaving the Boehly consortium in the lead.

Acquisition of Lukoil Securities

Purchasing from Western Funds

LUKOIL SECURITIES BOUGHT FROM US, UK FUNDS

The bank acting on behalf of the consortium bought Lukoil securities from around 10 US and British investment funds as well as US depositary banks which held them on behalf of retail investors, two of the people said. 

Valuation and Market Impact

The shares were priced at 30 cents on the dollar, the other two people said, a substantial discount that reflected their sanctioned status.

Western investment funds were large holders of Lukoil stock before Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The shares were subsequently removed from major emerging market indices and have since been frozen and written down by Western funds.  

(Reporting by Anna Hirtenstein in London, Timour Azhari in Manama and Jarrett Renshaw in Washington; Additional reporting by Federico Maccioni in Dubai; Editing by Alex Lawler and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • The deal would be structured as a cashless swap — Boehly’s consortium buys frozen Lukoil securities from Western funds at a heavy discount and exchanges them for Lukoil’s international assets.
  • Lukoil’s foreign portfolio—spanning Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, the Americas—was initially valued around $22 billion but has weakened amid sanctions and operational halts.
  • The transaction tests whether Western sanctions can effectively strip Russian firms of overseas assets while curbing financial benefits to Moscow, with precedent involvement from U.S. Treasury approvals and prior blocked bids.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is leading the acquisition of Lukoil's overseas assets?
A consortium led by US billionaire Todd Boehly is preparing a securities swap to acquire Lukoil’s international assets.
What is the value of Lukoil's overseas assets involved in the deal?
The portfolio was initially valued at $22 billion but has deteriorated due to some assets ceasing operations.
How is the transaction structured for Lukoil's overseas asset sale?
The deal is a cashless transaction, exchanging frozen Lukoil securities for its international assets.
Why have Western investment funds agreed to sell Lukoil securities at a discount?
The securities are heavily discounted, priced at 30 cents on the dollar, because of their sanctioned status.
Which investors and companies are backing the bid beside Todd Boehly?
The consortium includes Emirati investors International Holding Company, Al Hail Holding, the Syrian-Qatari Al-Khayat brothers, and the US International Development Finance Corp.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for France to raise cap on popular Livret A savings account in February

France to raise cap on popular Livret A savings account in February

Image for Gulf oil flows dip in October from post-Iran war high, data shows

Gulf oil flows dip in October from post-Iran war high, data shows

Image for Unilever targets $1.12 billion in savings as it reshapes business

Unilever targets $1.12 billion in savings as it reshapes business

Image for Intesa to launch buyout offer for Mediobanca as soon as MPS bid settled

Intesa to launch buyout offer for Mediobanca as soon as MPS bid settled

Image for Portugal readies strict water, energy rules for data centre boom

Portugal readies strict water, energy rules for data centre boom

Image for Binance hackers used fake job interview to compromise computer before $6.3 billion attack

Binance hackers used fake job interview to compromise computer before $6.3 billion attack

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for World faces €30 trillion financing gap, Santander report warns
World faces €30 trillion financing gap, Santander report warns
Image for UK government to press Poundland-owner over retailer's future
UK government to press Poundland-owner over retailer's future
Image for Ferrari says Luce EV sold out for 2027, expects demand to grow further
Ferrari says Luce EV sold out for 2027, expects demand to grow further
Image for BNP Paribas shakes up investment bank management, memo says
BNP Paribas shakes up investment bank management, memo says
Image for Financial Services Cybersecurity: Joseph Steinberg on Liability, Transaction Monitoring and Insurance
Financial Services Cybersecurity: Joseph Steinberg on Liability, Transaction Monitoring and Insurance
Image for Scott Pomeroy Explains What Emerging Public Companies Get Wrong About Capital Formation
Scott Pomeroy Explains What Emerging Public Companies Get Wrong About Capital Formation
Image for Nexperia sues Wingtech and its founder, demanding compensation for damages
Nexperia sues Wingtech and its founder, demanding compensation for damages
Image for UK's new tax break for entrepreneurs is "dreadful" policy, IFS boss says
UK's new tax break for entrepreneurs is "dreadful" policy, IFS boss says
Image for Schwarz Digits and Bull partner up to build European AI computing services
Schwarz Digits and Bull partner up to build European AI computing services
Image for EU, France launch scheme linking French firms with Ukrainian defence startups
EU, France launch scheme linking French firms with Ukrainian defence startups
Image for Sterling steady as traders await BoE, nervously watch midterms
Sterling steady as traders await BoE, nervously watch midterms
Image for Digital Driving Licence Applications in India: How Online Processes Are Transforming Vehicle Ownership and Insurance Verification
Digital Driving Licence Applications in India: How Online Processes Are Transforming Vehicle Ownership and Insurance Verification
View All Finance Posts