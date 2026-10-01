GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
German manufacturing upturn holds firm in September, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

German manufacturing upturn holds firm in September, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

German Manufacturing Maintains Upturn in September Despite Inflation Pressures

September Manufacturing Performance and Economic Insights

Manufacturing Growth Amid Inflation

BERLIN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Germany's manufacturing sector sustained its upturn in September as production levels and new orders once again registered strong growth despite renewed inflationary pressures stemming from the global energy markets, a business survey showed on Thursday. 

Purchasing Managers' Index and Production Trends

• The S&P Global final Purchasing Managers' Index for German manufacturing fell slightly, to 53.9 in September from 54.3 the month before but above a preliminary reading of 53.8.

• Production rose for a ninth straight month, easing only slightly after August's fastest expansion in more than four-and-a-half years.

New Orders and Export Demand

• New orders also increased for a fourth month, with export sales growing again on demand from Asia, Europe and the US.

Expert Commentary

• "The numbers add to the growing narrative that economic conditions are holding up better than expected in the face of elevated energy prices and rising long-term interest rates," said Phil Smith, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Inflationary Pressures and Future Outlook

Cost Pressures and Price Inflation

• Cost pressures intensified in September after easing in the previous three months, with input price inflation rising to its highest since June, while output price inflation edged up to a three-month high.

Output Expectations

• Good producers' output expectations over the coming 12 months reached their highest level since February.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • The S&P Global final PMI slipped slightly to 53.9 in September from 54.3 in August, but remained comfortably above the 50‑point expansion threshold (bundeswirtschaftsministerium.de).
  • Production rose for the ninth consecutive month and new orders expanded for the fourth month, driven by export demand across Asia, Europe and the U.S. (bundeswirtschaftsministerium.de).
  • Cost pressures intensified in September: input price inflation hit its highest level since June, while output inflation rose to a three‑month high. Producer sentiment was upbeat, with 12‑month outlook reaching its best level since February. (bundeswirtschaftsministerium.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the German manufacturing PMI in September?
The S&P Global final Purchasing Managers' Index for German manufacturing was 53.9 in September, slightly down from 54.3 in August.
Did German manufacturing production increase in September?
Yes, production rose for the ninth consecutive month, easing only slightly from August's strong pace.
How did new orders perform for German manufacturers in September?
New orders increased for the fourth month, with export sales seeing growth in Asia, Europe, and the US.
What impact did inflation have on German manufacturing in September?
Input price inflation rose to its highest since June, and output price inflation reached a three-month high.
What are German manufacturers' expectations for the next 12 months?
Output expectations over the next year reached their highest level since February.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for France presents belt-tightening 2027 budget as bond investors sour on French debt

France presents belt-tightening 2027 budget as bond investors sour on French debt

Image for French manufacturing expands at slower pace in September, PMI shows

French manufacturing expands at slower pace in September, PMI shows

Image for Sanofi expands Regeneron partnership with up to $8 billion deal in win for new CEO

Sanofi expands Regeneron partnership with up to $8 billion deal in win for new CEO

Image for Chinese refiners suspend October fuel exports, one cancels cargoes, sources say

Chinese refiners suspend October fuel exports, one cancels cargoes, sources say

Image for Exclusive-US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban, sources say

Exclusive-US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban, sources say

Image for UK 30-year gilt yields surge to highest since 1998

UK 30-year gilt yields surge to highest since 1998

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK factories report growing inflation pressures, PMI shows
UK factories report growing inflation pressures, PMI shows
Image for Euro slides to 17-month low, hit by rates and inflation cocktail
Euro slides to 17-month low, hit by rates and inflation cocktail
Image for Estonia bans transit of Russian, Belarusian grain through its territory
Estonia bans transit of Russian, Belarusian grain through its territory
Image for Norway ready for high winter gas demand from Europe, pipeline operator says
Norway ready for high winter gas demand from Europe, pipeline operator says
Image for Euro zone factory growth accelerates again in September, PMI shows
Euro zone factory growth accelerates again in September, PMI shows
Image for Tesla September registrations rise across Europe, extending recovery
Tesla September registrations rise across Europe, extending recovery
Image for BBVA approves 16% increase in 2026 interim cash dividend
BBVA approves 16% increase in 2026 interim cash dividend
Image for Caixabank to assess possible bid for BNP's Cetelem, newspaper reports
Caixabank to assess possible bid for BNP's Cetelem, newspaper reports
Image for Spanish manufacturing returns to growth in September, PMI shows
Spanish manufacturing returns to growth in September, PMI shows
Image for Nokia and Iceye to make low-orbit satellite systems for defence, security
Nokia and Iceye to make low-orbit satellite systems for defence, security
Image for Oil steadies as Gulf exports recover, US-Iran diplomacy in focus
Oil steadies as Gulf exports recover, US-Iran diplomacy in focus
Image for EU questions Binance over continued operations despite wind-down order, FT reports
EU questions Binance over continued operations despite wind-down order, FT reports
View All Finance Posts