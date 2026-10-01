GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Euro zone factory growth accelerates again in September, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Euro zone factory growth accelerates again in September, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Euro Zone Factory Growth Reaches Highest Level in Over Four Years on Strong Demand

Eurozone Manufacturing Expansion Accelerates Amid Rising Demand

By Indradip Ghosh

Factory Output and Orders Hit Multi-Year Highs

BENGALURU, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Factory growth in the euro zone continued its upward march in September, hitting its fastest rate in more than four years, as resilient demand drove new orders and output to multi-year highs despite the ongoing Middle East conflict, a survey showed.

S&P Global's Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose for a third consecutive month to 52.9 in September from 52.7 in August, its highest level since May 2022 and above a preliminary estimate of 52.7.

A reading above 50.0 indicates growth.

Capital Goods Drive Growth

"The upturn is being driven by rising demand for investment goods such as machinery and equipment, with output of these capital goods growing in September at a rate not seen since the post-COVID rebound five years ago," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"This reflects higher demand for AI and defence-related equipment in particular."

Regional Performance and Export Strength

Growth was broad-based across the bloc, with the Netherlands leading the expansion. Germany, the region's largest economy, recorded solid growth while expansion was modest in France, Italy and Spain.

New orders expanded at their fastest rate since early 2022, helped in part by export growth that hit a more than four-and-a-half-year high.

The output sub-index climbed to a 55-month high of 53.6, supporting a rise in business confidence to its strongest level since February.

Labour Market and Inflationary Pressures

After ending a more than three-year run of job cuts in August, manufacturers stepped up hiring in September, albeit modestly.

However, rising prices could threaten the recovery. Both input and output inflation accelerated last month, pointing to mounting inflationary pressures. Official data due on Friday is expected to show inflation rose to 3.6% in September from 3.2% in August, the highest since September 2023.

ECB Policy Outlook and Consumer Demand

Elevated inflation expectations have increased chances of further rate hikes from the European Central Bank with markets currently pricing in three rate hikes by mid-2027. 

"Demand for consumer goods continues to fall ... with the increased cost of living acting as a drag on household spending," added Williamson.

"It’s therefore worrying to see both input costs and selling prices rising at increased rates again in September, which will fuel speculation about additional rate hikes from the ECB."

(Reporting by Indradip Ghosh; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Euro‑zone manufacturing PMI rose to 52.9 in September—the highest since May 2022—driven by strong demand for investment goods, AI and defense equipment.
  • New orders and output hit multi‑year highs, with export growth at its strongest in over four‑and‑a‑half years, lifting business confidence and encouraging modest hiring.
  • Inflation pressures intensified as input and output prices accelerated, supporting market pricing of additional ECB rate hikes by mid‑2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the euro zone manufacturing PMI in September?
The euro zone manufacturing PMI rose to 52.9 in September, up from 52.7 in August.
Which countries led euro zone factory growth in September?
The Netherlands led the expansion, with strong growth also in Germany, while France, Italy, and Spain saw modest growth.
What factors drove euro zone factory growth in September?
Resilient demand, especially for investment goods like AI and defence equipment, drove new orders and output to multi-year highs.
How did inflation affect euro zone manufacturing in September?
Both input and output inflation accelerated, raising concerns about inflationary pressures and possible ECB rate hikes.
What are the future expectations for ECB interest rates?
Markets are currently pricing in three rate hikes by the European Central Bank by mid-2027 due to elevated inflation expectations.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for German manufacturing upturn holds firm in September, PMI shows

German manufacturing upturn holds firm in September, PMI shows

Image for France presents belt-tightening 2027 budget as bond investors sour on French debt

France presents belt-tightening 2027 budget as bond investors sour on French debt

Image for Norway ready for high winter gas demand from Europe, pipeline operator says

Norway ready for high winter gas demand from Europe, pipeline operator says

Image for French manufacturing expands at slower pace in September, PMI shows

French manufacturing expands at slower pace in September, PMI shows

Image for Sanofi expands Regeneron partnership with up to $8 billion deal in win for new CEO

Sanofi expands Regeneron partnership with up to $8 billion deal in win for new CEO

Image for Chinese refiners suspend October fuel exports, one cancels cargoes, sources say

Chinese refiners suspend October fuel exports, one cancels cargoes, sources say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK factories report growing inflation pressures, PMI shows
UK factories report growing inflation pressures, PMI shows
Image for Exclusive-US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban, sources say
Exclusive-US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban, sources say
Image for Euro slides to 17-month low, hit by rates and inflation cocktail
Euro slides to 17-month low, hit by rates and inflation cocktail
Image for Estonia bans transit of Russian, Belarusian grain through its territory
Estonia bans transit of Russian, Belarusian grain through its territory
Image for UK 30-year gilt yields surge to highest since 1998
UK 30-year gilt yields surge to highest since 1998
Image for Tesla September registrations rise across Europe, extending recovery
Tesla September registrations rise across Europe, extending recovery
Image for BBVA approves 16% increase in 2026 interim cash dividend
BBVA approves 16% increase in 2026 interim cash dividend
Image for Caixabank to assess possible bid for BNP's Cetelem, newspaper reports
Caixabank to assess possible bid for BNP's Cetelem, newspaper reports
Image for Spanish manufacturing returns to growth in September, PMI shows
Spanish manufacturing returns to growth in September, PMI shows
Image for Nokia and Iceye to make low-orbit satellite systems for defence, security
Nokia and Iceye to make low-orbit satellite systems for defence, security
Image for Oil steadies as Gulf exports recover, US-Iran diplomacy in focus
Oil steadies as Gulf exports recover, US-Iran diplomacy in focus
Image for EU questions Binance over continued operations despite wind-down order, FT reports
EU questions Binance over continued operations despite wind-down order, FT reports
View All Finance Posts