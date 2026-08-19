Ukraine Parliament Approves Yevhenii Khmara as New Defence Minister
Parliamentary Approval and Political Context
Appointment of Yevhenii Khmara
Aug 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's parliament approved the appointment of Yevhenii Khmara as new defence minister on Wednesday.
Nomination by President Zelenskiy
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy nominated Khmara, whom he had earlier appointed as acting minister, after the ousting of Mykhailo Fedorov in July.
Parliamentary Vote Details
The appointment was backed by 312 lawmakers, with 226 needed for a majority.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa, writing by Anna Pruchnicka, Editing by Alex Richardson)