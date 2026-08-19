GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ukraine's parliament approves Yevhenii Khmara as new defence minister - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Ukraine's parliament approves Yevhenii Khmara as new defence minister

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Politics Ukraine

Ukraine Parliament Approves Yevhenii Khmara as New Defence Minister

Parliamentary Approval and Political Context

Appointment of Yevhenii Khmara

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's parliament approved the appointment of Yevhenii Khmara as new defence minister on Wednesday.

Nomination by President Zelenskiy

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy nominated Khmara, whom he had earlier appointed as acting minister, after the ousting of Mykhailo Fedorov in July.

Parliamentary Vote Details

The appointment was backed by 312 lawmakers, with 226 needed for a majority.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa, writing by Anna Pruchnicka, Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Khmara brings a strong security and special‑operations background, previously serving as acting head of Ukraine’s SBU and commanding the Alpha special‑operations center (english.nv.ua)
  • His appointment follows a significant military leadership shake‑up, including the dismissal of reformist Defence Minister Fedorov and appointment of new Commander‑in‑Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi (apnews.com)
  • Khmara inherits a defence ministry transformed into a tech‑driven procurement model; his security‑services background may shift control dynamics over allied financing and supplier access (defenceukraine.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Ukraine's new defence minister?
Yevhenii Khmara has been approved as Ukraine's new defence minister by parliament.
Who nominated Yevhenii Khmara for defence minister?
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy nominated Yevhenii Khmara for the post.
How many lawmakers supported Khmara's appointment?
312 lawmakers supported the appointment, with 226 needed for a majority.
Who was ousted as Ukraine's defence minister prior to Khmara?
Mykhailo Fedorov was ousted as defence minister in July.
What role did Khmara serve before his appointment?
Yevhenii Khmara had been serving as acting minister before his formal appointment.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Aftershocks rattle Spain's Granada overnight

Aftershocks rattle Spain's Granada overnight

Image for Poland to lower personal income taxes, raise tax rate for companies

Poland to lower personal income taxes, raise tax rate for companies

Image for Estee Lauder forecasts annual profit above estimates on strong China demand

Estee Lauder forecasts annual profit above estimates on strong China demand

Image for Investors sour on Carlsberg's China sales despite soft drink success

Investors sour on Carlsberg's China sales despite soft drink success

Image for Europe AI data centres seek cheaper, quicker energy and land

Europe AI data centres seek cheaper, quicker energy and land

Image for Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Kherson bus kills four, governor says

Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Kherson bus kills four, governor says

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Tennis-Kyrgios provisionally suspended after testing positive for cocaine
Tennis-Kyrgios provisionally suspended after testing positive for cocaine
Image for Queen Camilla says it was difficult to keep King Charles' cancer diagnosis private
Queen Camilla says it was difficult to keep King Charles' cancer diagnosis private
Image for Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies launch probe ahead of key defence minister vote
Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies launch probe ahead of key defence minister vote
Image for Badminton-Ukrainian shuttlers voice pain of war at World Championships
Badminton-Ukrainian shuttlers voice pain of war at World Championships
Image for As Europe bakes, momentum grows for climate-resilient farming
As Europe bakes, momentum grows for climate-resilient farming
Image for Attacks on aid workers hit record high in 2025, UN says
Attacks on aid workers hit record high in 2025, UN says
Image for Trump says no talks planned with Iran, Tehran says Strait of Hormuz still shut
Trump says no talks planned with Iran, Tehran says Strait of Hormuz still shut
Image for Ukraine's ousted defence minister calls for wartime elections
Ukraine's ousted defence minister calls for wartime elections
Image for France to expel two Iranian diplomats in coming days, foreign minister says
France to expel two Iranian diplomats in coming days, foreign minister says
Image for Motor racing-Ukraine calls on FIA to reconsider lifting ban on competitors from Russia, Belarus
Motor racing-Ukraine calls on FIA to reconsider lifting ban on competitors from Russia, Belarus
Image for Pakistan top court orders ex-PM Imran Khan be moved to hospital from jail
Pakistan top court orders ex-PM Imran Khan be moved to hospital from jail
Image for Kushner's talks with Israel, Hamas end without breakthrough on Trump Gaza plan
Kushner's talks with Israel, Hamas end without breakthrough on Trump Gaza plan
View All Headlines Posts