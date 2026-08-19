Russian Drone Attack on Kherson Bus Leaves Four Dead, Four Injured
Details of the Kherson Drone Attack
Incident Overview
Aug 19 (Reuters) - A Russian drone attack on a bus in Ukraine's southern city of Kherson killed four people on Wednesday morning, the regional governor said.
Casualties and Injuries
A further four women were wounded in the attack and have been taken to hospital, Oleksandr Prokudin said on the Telegram messaging app. He posted blurred photos of a yellow bus with bloodied steps and shattered windows.
Official Statements and Reporting
(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Andrew Heavens)