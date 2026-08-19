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Headlines

Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Kherson bus kills four, governor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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Russian Drone Attack on Kherson Bus Leaves Four Dead, Four Injured

Details of the Kherson Drone Attack

Incident Overview

Aug 19 (Reuters) - A Russian drone attack on a bus in Ukraine's southern city of Kherson killed four people on Wednesday morning, the regional governor said.

Casualties and Injuries

A further four women were wounded in the attack and have been taken to hospital, Oleksandr Prokudin said on the Telegram messaging app. He posted blurred photos of a yellow bus with bloodied steps and shattered windows.

Official Statements and Reporting

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The attack comes amid a pattern of repeated drone strikes on civilian targets in Kherson, including previous bus attacks in May (2 killed, 7 injured) and July (2 killed, 5 injured) (internazionale.it).
  • UN and human rights monitoring highlight Kherson as particularly vulnerable: Between January 2024 and April 2025, 179 civilians were killed and 1,481 injured by drone strikes in the region (ukraine.un.org).
  • Described by locals as 'pure terror against civilians,' Kherson faces a campaign of so-called "human safari" drone attacks—attempts to intimidate civilians by tracking them in public spaces before striking (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Kherson on Wednesday morning?
A Russian drone attack targeted a bus in Kherson, killing four people and wounding four women.
How many people were injured in the Kherson bus attack?
Four women sustained injuries and were taken to hospital after the drone attack.
Who reported details about the Kherson bus attack?
Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor, reported the attack and shared updates on Telegram.
What evidence was shared about the Kherson attack?
Blurred photos of a yellow bus with bloodied steps and shattered windows were posted online.

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