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Ukraine pauses strikes on Russian refineries after pressure from Trump, WSJ reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine pauses strikes on Russian refineries after pressure from Trump, WSJ reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Ukraine Pauses Attacks on Russian Oil Refineries After US Pressure

US Influence on Ukraine's Military Strategy

Background of the Pause in Strikes

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military has paused its strikes on Russian oil refineries after pressure from US President Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the operations.

Ukrainian units carrying out long-range strikes were told in mid-October that the campaign against refineries was effectively on hold once missions already in motion were completed, the Journal reported.

Duration and Timing of the Pause

The unofficial pause is expected to last until after the US midterm elections and potentially deeper into November, it added. Russia has meanwhile stepped up attacks on Ukrainian energy and civilian infrastructure.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Political Context and International Relations

Efforts to Revive Peace Talks

The news of a pause comes amid renewed efforts to revive US-backed peace talks to end Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two.

Strained Relations Between Leaders

Trump and Zelenskiy Tensions

Relations between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have taken a sharp downward turn in recent weeks, with Trump growing increasingly frustrated over Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure as diesel prices hit record highs.

Ukraine's Response and US Policy Changes

Ukraine had refused to halt the strikes, saying its long-range drone campaign is its only viable response to years of Russian bombardment. That prompted Trump to announce a deal to buy diesel from Moscow and waive sanctions on Moscow authorized by a bill he signed into law in September.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Mexico City; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine ceased refinery strikes after mid‑October reportedly due to direct U.S. pressure, particularly from President Trump and his advisors like Kushner and Witkoff (en.lb.ua).
  • The pause may extend past the U.S. midterm elections on November 3, aligning with Trump's strategy to influence fuel prices and political optics (investing.com).
  • Simultaneously, Russia escalated its attacks on Ukrainian energy and civilian infrastructure, even as Ukraine awaited revived U.S.‑backed peace negotiations (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ukraine pause its strikes on Russian oil refineries?
Ukraine paused the strikes after pressure from US President Donald Trump, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.
How long is the pause on refinery strikes expected to last?
The pause is expected to last until after the US midterm elections and possibly into November.
What has Russia done in response to the pause in Ukrainian strikes?
Russia has increased attacks on Ukrainian energy and civilian infrastructure.
What is the reason for the tension between Trump and Zelenskiy?
Trump became frustrated over Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure amid rising diesel prices.
Did Ukraine refuse to halt its long-range drone campaign before the pause?
Yes, Ukraine initially refused, calling the campaign its only viable response to Russian attacks.

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