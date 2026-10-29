GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Reddit puts logged in experience first as Google AI hits traffic - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Reddit puts logged in experience first as Google AI hits traffic

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Social media AI

Reddit to Mandate Logins After Google AI Cuts Referral Traffic and Growth

By Jaspreet Singh

Reddit's Response to Declining Referral Traffic and AI Search Impact

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Reddit CEO Steve Huffman outlined a plan on Thursday to mandate sign-ins for most content to deter data scraping on the social media platform after he blamed Google's AI search features for a decline in referral traffic.

Decline in Referral Traffic and User Growth

Shares of Reddit fell 18% in extended trading after Huffman warned that total daily active unique visitors could fall by a low double-digit percentage in the fourth quarter from about 130 million if referral traffic continues to fall.

Search engine referrals to Reddit decreased by more than one million on average each week during October, he said. In the US, DAUq fell 2% to 50.7 million, marking its first decline since Reddit went public in 2024.

Google AI's Role in Traffic Reduction

"Google is crawling us as hard as ever, so the demand hasn't changed from their point of view either. The reality is, the AI mode does not drive traffic, not for us and not to anybody," Huffman added on a post earnings call.

AI-powered search is answering user queries directly, cutting off traffic to publishers and social media firms and threatening the user growth essential to their advertising business.

Impact on User Engagement and Monetization

"Requiring users to log in creates another barrier to engagement, particularly for casual users," said Luke Stillman, a managing director at research firm Madison and Wall.

Reddit's Data Licensing and Legal Actions

Reddit, which licenses its data to OpenAI and Google, has sued IPO-bound Anthropic, Perplexity AI and three data scraping companies, accusing them of illegally collecting Reddit's data.

The company's trove of user-generated discussions is a prized asset, offering AI startups data to train models and helping marketers get insights for ads.

Commercial Licensing and User Protection

"We will continue licensing our corpus intentionally, but those commercial deals come with guardrails that protect our users and our business," Huffman said in a statement.

Financial Performance and Future Strategy

Reddit's 53% revenue growth slowed sequentially in the third quarter, but is still better than firms including Snap and Pinterest, as they compete for ad dollars with bigger rival Meta in a tough market.

Revenue Milestones and Projections

CFO Drew Vollero said Reddit crossed $3 billion in trailing 12-month revenue in the third quarter and the company's next "internal north star is $5 billion in revenue.

Testing Login Requirements and Monetization Insights

Reddit plans to test the logged-in-only experience in select markets outside of US in the fourth quarter to assess its impact before wider implementation, the shift that would end two decades of allowing anyone to browse Reddit freely without an account. Huffman said logged-in users make up over 80% of the monetization.

Quarterly Earnings and Forecasts

The firm's third-quarter revenue of $895 million exceeded LSEG-compiled analysts' average estimate of $878.4 million. Its revenue forecast for the current quarter of $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion is largely in line with estimates.

It expects quarterly adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization to be between $480 million and $510 million, versus estimates of $512.2 million.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Key Takeaways

  • Reddit will test requiring log‑ins for most content starting Q4 in select international markets to deter data scraping and improve monetization from high‑value users (streetinsider.com)
  • Search referrals dropped over 1 million per week in October, prompting concerns of a potential low‑double‑digit percentage decline in total DAUqs next quarter, from ~130 million (streetinsider.com)
  • Despite U.S. DAUqs declining 2% to 50.7 million, Q3 revenue was robust at $895 million (+53 % y/y), driven by ad growth (54 %) and higher ARPU, with logged‑in users contributing over 80 % of monetization (investor.redditinc.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Reddit requiring users to log in to view most content?
Reddit is mandating logins to deter data scraping and respond to declining referral traffic linked to Google AI search answering user queries directly.
How has Google’s AI search affected Reddit's website traffic?
Google's AI search has reduced search engine referrals to Reddit by over one million per week, causing a drop in daily active unique visitors.
What impact will the login requirement have on user engagement?
Requiring users to log in may create barriers for casual users and could further impact engagement, according to market analysts.
How is Reddit responding to data scraping concerns?
Reddit is enforcing login requirements, licensing its data to select companies with strict guardrails, and suing others for unauthorized scraping.
What were Reddit's financial highlights in the recent quarter?
Reddit reported third-quarter revenue of $895 million, with a revenue forecast for the next quarter ranging from $1.00 to $1.03 billion.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Bayer wins US trial in which it was alleged that Roundup caused cancer in three women

Bayer wins US trial in which it was alleged that Roundup caused cancer in three women

Image for Ukraine pauses strikes on Russian refineries after pressure from Trump, WSJ reports

Ukraine pauses strikes on Russian refineries after pressure from Trump, WSJ reports

Image for UK to require economic benefits from award of major foreign defence contracts

UK to require economic benefits from award of major foreign defence contracts

Image for Chinese EVs win over some in South Korea, but Japan is proving to be a rougher road

Chinese EVs win over some in South Korea, but Japan is proving to be a rougher road

Image for Czech billionaire Strnad offers €30 billion for EssiLux shareholder Delfin, sources say

Czech billionaire Strnad offers €30 billion for EssiLux shareholder Delfin, sources say

Image for Weak quarter for Intel sends shivers through cooling chip stocks

Weak quarter for Intel sends shivers through cooling chip stocks

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Binance says $2.54 billion in assets frozen as it probes security incident
Binance says $2.54 billion in assets frozen as it probes security incident
Image for US promises tariff relief in talks with Audi on Georgia plant, sources say
US promises tariff relief in talks with Audi on Georgia plant, sources say
Image for Starbucks sees annual profit above estimates as turnaround gains traction
Starbucks sees annual profit above estimates as turnaround gains traction
Image for Mondelez tops third-quarter profit estimates on easing cost pressures
Mondelez tops third-quarter profit estimates on easing cost pressures
Image for Amazon sinks as AI spending eclipses fastest cloud growth in five years
Amazon sinks as AI spending eclipses fastest cloud growth in five years
Image for Intel shares tumble after hours, hit by chip supply constraints, big cash burn 
Intel shares tumble after hours, hit by chip supply constraints, big cash burn 
Image for Czech billionaire Strnad offers €30 billion for EssiLux shareholder Delfin
Czech billionaire Strnad offers €30 billion for EssiLux shareholder Delfin
Image for German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 forecasts decline in annual revenues
German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 forecasts decline in annual revenues
Image for EU urges member states to tap €21.3 billion SAFE fund to boost defence, support Ukraine
EU urges member states to tap €21.3 billion SAFE fund to boost defence, support Ukraine
Image for Analysis-Soy, rare earths and fuels: how Brazil vote impacts the global flow of resources
Analysis-Soy, rare earths and fuels: how Brazil vote impacts the global flow of resources
Image for Priced out: Milan's cost of living drives away teachers
Priced out: Milan's cost of living drives away teachers
Image for World's oldest bank fights for its future as Italian rival nears takeover
World's oldest bank fights for its future as Italian rival nears takeover
View All Finance Posts