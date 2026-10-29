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Del Vecchio says he was informed of foreign offer for Delfin after €30 billion bid report - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Del Vecchio says he was informed of foreign offer for Delfin after €30 billion bid report

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Leonardo Del Vecchio Informed of Foreign €30 Billion Bid for Delfin

Foreign Acquisition Interest in Delfin Holding

Notification of the Offer

MILANO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, a shareholder in family holding company Delfin, said on Thursday he had been informed in recent days of an offer from a foreign financier for the company.

Delfin’s Holdings and Influence

Luxembourg-based Delfin is the largest shareholder in eyewear group EssilorLuxottica and holds stakes in Italian insurer Generali and lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS).

Details of the Bid

Identity of the Bidder

Italian newspaper Il Domani reported on Thursday that Czech billionaire Michal Strnad had sent a letter to Delfin offering about €30 billion to acquire the holding company.

Response from Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio

"The work of a lifetime by my father must remain part of Italy's heritage", Del Vecchio, who owns a 12.5% stake in Delfin, said in a statement.

Delfin’s Official Position

Delfin declined to comment.

Reporting Credit

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin)

Key Takeaways

  • Foreign financier Michal Strnad reportedly offered about €30 billion for Delfin, based on discounted NAV, though Delfin declined to comment
  • Del Vecchio, owning 12.5 % of Delfin, emphasized his father’s legacy must remain part of Italy’s heritage
  • Delfin holds major stakes in EssilorLuxottica (~32 %), Generali (~10 %) and MPS (~17.5 %), and faces long‑standing family governance disputes

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio?
Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio is a shareholder in Delfin, the family holding company, and owns 12.5% of it.
What is Delfin's role in the finance industry?
Delfin is Luxembourg-based and is the largest shareholder in EssilorLuxottica, Generali, and Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
Who reportedly made a €30 billion offer for Delfin?
Czech billionaire Michal Strnad reportedly offered about €30 billion to acquire Delfin.
What was Leonardo Del Vecchio's response to the acquisition offer?
He emphasized that his father's life's work, Delfin, must remain part of Italy's heritage.
Did Delfin comment on the reported acquisition offer?
No, Delfin declined to comment on the offer.

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