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Mondelez tops third-quarter profit estimates on easing cost pressures - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Mondelez tops third-quarter profit estimates on easing cost pressures

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Mondelez Tops Quarterly Profit Estimates Amid Lower Costs and New Snack Deals

Mondelez International Reports Strong Third-Quarter Performance

Financial Highlights and Market Response

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Cadbury parent Mondelez International beat Wall Street expectations for third-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by lower raw material costs, even as consumer confidence remained soft in North America.

Shares of the Oreo maker rose 3% in extended trading.

A global cocoa surplus drove down the chocolate maker's costs, easing margin pressures and giving it more room to lure shoppers with promotions and value packs.

CEO Insights and Consumer Trends

"We're seeing consumers respond positively where we've been able to reinvest in value," CEO Dirk Van de Put said, adding that the company was seeing improving trends in several chocolate markets.

Still, Van de Put said consumer confidence in North America remained soft and was being pressured by higher energy prices.

Strategic Expansion and Acquisitions

Undercover Snacks Acquisition

The company also said it would buy Undercover Snacks, which makes chocolate-coated quinoa crisps, as it looks to expand in the fast-growing "permissible indulgence" snack category.

Analyst Perspective

"Mondelez’s acquisition of Undercover Snacks could improve the company’s positioning in the better-for-you space, and attract spending from consumers willing to pay more for items with perceived health benefits," eMarketer analyst Rachel Wolff said.

Pricing, Volume, and Revenue Performance

The Toblerone maker said pricing rose 0.3 percentage points in the quarter, while volumes increased 1.8 percentage points.

Mondelez, which raised prices when cocoa rallied over the past few years, has since cut prices on some chocolate products in Europe and is beginning to see sales volumes recover as consumers return to the category.

The company posted an adjusted profit of 78 cents per share for the quarter ended September 30, above analysts' average estimate of 71 cents per share.

Its quarterly net revenue came in at $9.97 billion, slightly below analysts' average estimate of $9.98 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

(Reporting by Sanskriti Shekhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted earnings per share of $0.78 beat analyst estimates of $0.71, driven by lower raw material expenses and favorable mark‑to‑market effects (in.investing.com).
  • Gross profit margin surged, supported by lower cocoa costs and productivity gains, enabling reinvestment in promotions and value offerings (ir.mondelezinternational.com).
  • Mondelez agreed to acquire Undercover Snacks, entering the ‘better‑for‑you’ snack segment and capitalizing on the permissible indulgence trend (ir.mondelezinternational.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What contributed to Mondelez's third-quarter profit beat?
Easing raw material costs, particularly a global cocoa surplus, helped reduce expenses and improve margins.
How did Mondelez perform in terms of sales and volume in Q3?
Pricing rose by 0.3 percentage points and volumes increased by 1.8 percentage points in the third quarter.
What new acquisition did Mondelez announce?
Mondelez announced it will acquire Undercover Snacks, expanding its presence in 'permissible indulgence' snacks.
How did consumer confidence affect Mondelez's performance?
Consumer confidence, especially in North America, remained soft due to higher energy prices.
What was Mondelez's adjusted profit compared to estimates?
Mondelez posted an adjusted profit of $0.78 per share, above analyst expectations of $0.71 per share.

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