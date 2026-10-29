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Weak quarter for Intel sends shivers through cooling chip stocks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Weak quarter for Intel sends shivers through cooling chip stocks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Finance Markets Semiconductors

Intel's Weak Quarter Sparks Broad Declines in Chip and Semiconductor Stocks

By Sinéad Carew

Intel's Earnings Report and Its Impact on Semiconductor Markets

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Chip stocks took another hit after Thursday's weak quarterly earnings report from Intel, which could make for interesting dynamics when trading reopens on Friday.

Immediate Market Reaction

The semiconductor index sold off in post-close trading on Thursday after chipmaker Intel blamed "near term headwinds across the PC industry," sending its shares tumbling 18% in the after-hours session. That followed the SOX's 1.4% drop during the regular session due to a messy earnings report from big AI spender Alphabet on Wednesday.

Factory Explosion and Revenue Impact

Intel said a factory explosion in Israel will cost it roughly $600 million in lost revenue over two quarters because it has been shut down for about two weeks. Intel's fall took other big chip stocks down in post-close trading as well. 

Market Sentiment and Analyst Commentary

"Overall semis weakness after hours is primarily a function of INTC guide and negative sentiment spillover," said Michael James, equity sales trader at Rosenblatt Securities. 

Broader Implications for the Industry

Intel's problems in the PC sector, an area of technology that does not garner the same scrutiny on Wall Street as the AI buildout, does not seem to necessarily mean big problems for other chipmakers that operate more prominently in AI.

Post-Market Trading and Key Movers

Nevertheless, investors in the less-active post-market trade chose to shoot first and ask questions later. AMD dropped 4% and Broadcom fell 2%. Among the biggest losers in the volatile session were the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull ETF, which offers investors three times the daily performance of the SOX and was off 9%.

Expert Opinions on Earnings and Guidance

"The revenues missed due to lower PC demand and forward guidance also disappointed. As Google learned today, earnings matter," said Kim Caughey Forrest, founder and chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners LLC. Google parent Alphabet dropped 13% on Thursday.

Semiconductor Index Performance and Market Trends

The SOX has been one of 2026's standout performers, rising more than 60% as shortages of chips and equipment needed for the AI buildout drive up prices and profits at firms ranging from giant Nvidia and memory chip firm Micron to Marvell Technology. 

Challenges Facing the Sector

But the momentum of that trade has been tested over the past month by tightening financing terms. That has kept some expected IPOs on the sidelines and put some highly leveraged AI infrastructure firms under pressure. The SOX has declined 13% since hitting its recent high in October and is off 21% from its all-time high in June. 

Volatility in Pre- and After-Market Trading

That said, pre- and after-market trading often exaggerates moves relative to those in the more liquid regular session, particularly for stocks affected by a rival's news. 

Looking Ahead

"I think it should not have much of an effect on the market," said Caughey Forrest. "It sounds like it was a PC issue. AMD may be a target for selling tomorrow too. Intel does not have much to do with AI, which is why the market might ignore it."

(Reporting by Sinead Carew, editing by Colin Barr and David Gaffen)

Key Takeaways

  • Intel’s Q3 revenue rose 21% year-over-year to $16.5 billion, with data‑center & AI segment up 78%, but client/PC group fell 5%; weak PC outlook into 1H 2027 and weak Q4 guidance shocked markets. (financialcontent.com)
  • An Israeli fab explosion is estimated to cut around $300 million revenue and reduce gross margin by ~200 basis points per quarter over Q4 and Q1, adding to investor concerns. (y94.com)
  • Intel’s after-hours plunge of ~18–20% dragged down AMD, Broadcom, and leveraged semiconductor ETFs as traders reacted aggressively despite AI sector’s continued strength. (y94.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Intel's stock fall after the latest earnings report?
Intel's stock dropped 18% in after-hours trading due to weak quarterly earnings and concerns about ongoing headwinds in the PC industry.
How did Intel's bad quarter affect other chip stocks?
Other chip stocks like AMD and Broadcom also saw declines, with AMD falling 4% and Broadcom 2% in post-market trading.
What specific issues did Intel cite for its poor performance?
Intel cited 'near term headwinds across the PC industry' and a factory explosion in Israel causing a $600 million revenue loss over two quarters.
Did the volatility in Intel stocks impact the AI chip sector?
Although there was a spillover effect, Intel's issues were mainly related to the PC sector and not directly to AI-focused chipmakers.
What recent trend has the SOX index experienced?
The SOX index rose more than 60% in 2026 but has dropped 13% from its October high and is off 21% from its all-time high in June.

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