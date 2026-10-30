UK Mandates Economic Benefits from Foreign Defence Contracts over £50m
New Policy for Overseas Defence Suppliers
Policy Announcement and Requirements
LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Britain will require overseas defence suppliers winning selected military contracts worth more than £50 million ($67 million) to deliver jobs, investment, skills or other economic benefits in the UK, under a new policy announced on Friday.
Implementation Timeline and Oversight
• The government said the policy would apply on a case-by-case basis from April 2027, with a new Offset Authority overseeing agreements and delivery
Economic Benefit Expectations
• Contractors could be required to generate economic benefits in Britain worth up to the value of a contract, meaning a 100 million-pound contract could result in up to £100 million of investment, jobs or skills programmes
Background and Rationale
Defence Spending Statistics
• The government said more than £35 billion had been spent on defence contracts with overseas suppliers since 2016, representing about 11% of direct Ministry of Defence spending with industry
Strategic Importance of Defence Spending
• Britain sees higher defence spending as a way to strengthen both its military and its industrial base
Currency Conversion
($1 = 0.7503 pounds)
(Reporting by Sam TabahritiEditing by Keith Weir)