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Finance

Appian in talks with EBRD, others, on critical minerals funds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Appian Engages EBRD, Partners on Critical Minerals Investment Initiatives

Appian's Strategic Partnerships and Investment Plans in Critical Minerals

SYDNEY, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Appian Capital Advisory, a London-based private equity firm, is in talks with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and others for funds to invest in critical minerals projects, an executive at the firm told Reuters.

Ongoing Discussions with EBRD and Other Institutions

Discussions around a potential transaction were confirmed by an EBRD spokesperson on Thursday, and while the scale of investment under consideration was not stated, the potential transaction comes in the wake of Appian's $1 billion joint fund with the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Blueprint for Future Deals

Appian's link with the IFC has acted as a blueprint for more deals to come, said Paulo Castellari, Appian's CEO for critical minerals.

Global Supply Chain Diversification Efforts

Western countries are racing to diversify their supply chains for the metals that are vital to industries ranging from automotive to defence after Beijing rattled global markets last year when it imposed export curbs on permanent magnets and exposed their reliance on a single source.

Government and Institutional Investment

Governments, sovereign wealth and development bodies are allocating billions of dollars to the sector and increasingly tapping specialist private equity firms like Appian to help them effectively direct capital.

European Connections and Momentum

Appian's relationship with the IFC has helped it to establish connections with other European institutions and development agencies, Castellari said.

"We have been getting really good momentum in Europe," he said.

"We announced the partnership with the IFC a year ago. But it's something that has been in the making for many years. So likewise other partnerships will take time," he said on the sidelines of the IMARC mining conference in Sydney.

Appian's Track Record and Future Investment Plans

Because Appian has built 14 mine projects over the last five years, it has shown that it can build them on time, at cost, safely and responsibly, he said, and that track record has opened the door to new partnerships.

Global Deployment of Capital

Appian plans to deploy $5 ‌billion to $7 billion globally over the next 12 to 24 months, with roughly $2 billion for Africa, though policy uncertainty is pushing investment toward Latin ​America, CEO Michael Scherb said earlier this week.

EBRD's Position on Ongoing Talks

"We can confirm that discussions with Appian are ongoing. We do not comment on potential transactions before they are concluded," a spokesperson for the EBRD told Reuters.

Downstream Investments and Processing Assets

Appian will also look at investing further downstream into processing assets, Castellari said. Processing has proven to be a greater chokepoint for some types of critical minerals like rare-earth magnets, a point that was raised by France's top critical minerals trade official in Sydney earlier this week.

Opportunities in Critical Minerals

"The beauty with critical minerals is that on average the ticket size is smaller," so more projects can be funded, said Castellari, who previously served as CEO of France's Eramet.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton in Sydney and Ernest Scheyder in Houston; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Appian is in active talks with the EBRD and others for new critical‑minerals funding, building on its $1 billion joint fund with the IFC (anchored by a $100 million IFC commitment) focused on Africa and Latin America (ca.marketscreener.com).
  • The firm plans to deploy $5 billion–$7 billion globally over the next 12–24 months, including roughly $2 billion for Africa, though policy uncertainty is shifting some investment toward Latin America (intellinews.com).
  • Appian’s strong execution credentials—having brought a dozen mines into production since 2016—enhance its ability to form new partnerships and invest further downstream, including in processing assets (appiancapitaladvisory.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Appian Capital Advisory in talks with for critical minerals funding?
Appian Capital Advisory is in talks with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and other institutions for funds to invest in critical minerals projects.
What role has the International Finance Corporation (IFC) played in Appian's funding strategy?
Appian's $1 billion joint fund with the IFC has served as a blueprint for further deals and partnerships across Europe and globally.
Why are Western countries focusing on critical minerals supply chains?
Western countries are aiming to diversify their supply chains for metals vital to industries like automotive and defence due to supply disruptions caused by China's export curbs.
How much does Appian plan to invest in minerals projects worldwide?
Appian plans to deploy $5 billion to $7 billion globally over the next 12 to 24 months, with around $2 billion earmarked for Africa.
What types of assets is Appian considering for further investment?
Appian is considering investments further downstream into processing assets, which are crucial for minerals like rare-earth magnets.

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