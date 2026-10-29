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Czech billionaire Strnad offers €30 billion for EssiLux shareholder Delfin, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Czech billionaire Strnad offers €30 billion for EssiLux shareholder Delfin, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Michal Strnad Offers €30 Billion for EssilorLuxottica Shareholder Delfin

Michal Strnad's Bid and the Future of Delfin

By Elisa Anzolin

Overview of the Acquisition Offer

MILAN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Czech billionaire Michal Strnad has offered €30 billion to acquire Delfin, the Del Vecchio family's investment firm and the key shareholder in eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica, two people close to the matter told Reuters.

News of the offer, which was first reported by Italian newspaper Il Domani, comes amid growing tensions within Delfin, whose investment portfolio includes also large holdings in Italy's financial sector.

Details of the Offer

Il Domani published a copy of a letter dated October 20 from Tilaris, the group that oversees Strnad's business outside the defence sector, outlining the offer.

"I am looking for long-term investment opportunities in companies operating in, or investing in, businesses positioned at the top of their value chain," the letter said, according to the newspaper.

Delfin "perfectly fits my investment approach and strategy," the letter added.

Michal Strnad's Business Background

Recent Investments

Strnad earlier this year bought a 14% stake in Italian tyre maker Pirelli from China's Sinochem.

Leadership and Expansion

Strnad, 34, heads the family's defence company Czechoslovak Group (CSG) which listed in Amsterdam earlier this year.

Delfin's Ownership and Internal Dynamics

Heirs and Decision-Making

Delfin shareholder Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, one of the six children of the late Ray-Ban billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio, confirmed he had been recently informed of an offer for the company received from a foreign investor.

"The work of a lifetime by my father must remain part of Italy's heritage", he said in a statement.

The Legacy of Leonardo Del Vecchio

The late Luxottica founder built his business empire from scratch having grown up in a Milan orphanage.

Delfin's ownership is divided equally among Del Vecchio's eight heirs: his six children, his widow Nicoletta Zampillo and her son from a previous marriage.

A sale would require a virtually unanimous decision from the heirs, who have become increasingly at odds with one another.

Delfin's Investment Portfolio

In addition to its stake in EssilorLuxottica, Luxembourg-based Delfin holds stakes in Italian insurer Generali and lenders Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) and UniCredit, for a combined current market value of €43 billion.

Responses and Next Steps

Delfin declined to comment. A representative for Strnad was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; Additional reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Valentina Za)

Key Takeaways

  • Strnad’s offer, delivered via a letter dated 20 October from Tilaris, proposes full acquisition of Delfin—a holding with major stakes in EssilorLuxottica, Generali, UniCredit, MPS, and Covivio (borsaitaliana.it).
  • Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, a Delfin heir with 12.5%, publicly opposed the move, stating that his father’s legacy should remain part of Italy’s heritage and called for transparency on the source of funds (borsaitaliana.it).
  • Delfin's holdings are vast: roughly €30‑40 billion plus, including a 32% stake in EssilorLuxottica, substantial investments in Generali, MPS, UniCredit, and Covivio (311institute.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who made the €30 billion offer for Delfin?
Czech billionaire Michal Strnad made the €30 billion offer for Delfin.
What is Delfin's role in EssilorLuxottica?
Delfin is the investment firm of the Del Vecchio family and the key shareholder in EssilorLuxottica.
Who are the current owners of Delfin?
Delfin is owned equally by the late Leonardo Del Vecchio's eight heirs: six children, his widow, and her son from a previous marriage.
What other major holdings does Delfin have?
Delfin holds stakes in Italian insurer Generali and banks Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) and UniCredit.
Would selling Delfin require agreement among the heirs?
Yes, a sale of Delfin would require a virtually unanimous decision from the eight heirs.

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