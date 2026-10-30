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Binance says $2.54 billion in assets frozen as it probes security incident - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Binance says $2.54 billion in assets frozen as it probes security incident

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Binance Freezes $2.54 Billion in Crypto Assets After Security Incident

Major Crypto Security Breach and Industry Response

By Mrinmay Dey and Vallari Srivastava

Details of the Binance Security Incident

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, said on Thursday that $2.54 billion in crypto assets had been frozen as it investigated a potential security breach, with stablecoin issuers Circle and Tether freezing related assets.

Binance’s Official Response

"Binance will cover all hacking losses," Binance co-founder Yi He said.

Binance said the amount frozen could increase as it worked with law enforcement agencies, token issuers, blockchain intelligence firms and other industry partners to trace and freeze additional assets.

Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao, who no longer runs the company, said in a post on X that the incident "looked like a hack."

Actions Taken by Stablecoin Issuers

Tether said it had frozen nearly $1.57 billion in assets linked to the incident, while Circle froze more than $800 million.

Security Measures and Platform Impact

Binance said it was conducting security checks and would resume withdrawals once the issue was fully resolved. It added user funds remained safe and that teams were reviewing the incident.

The exchange also temporarily suspended trading on its Binance Alpha platform as a precaution.

Industry-Wide Reactions and Related Freezes

World Liberty Financial and BitGo Involvement

World Liberty Financial, a crypto company linked to US President Donald Trump and his family, said it had worked with cryptocurrency custodian BitGo to freeze funds stolen in what it described as a Binance hack. Binance's Yi He said $27 million in stablecoins and about $2 million worth of World Liberty tokens had been frozen.

Ripple’s Preventative Actions

Crypto firm Ripple also froze roughly $200 million in funds, Yi said. Jack McDonald, senior vice president of stablecoins at Ripple, said the company was closely monitoring reports of a potential exploit involving Binance and was freezing affected funds and coordinating with relevant parties.

Blockchain Intelligence Analysis

Miguel Morel, CEO of blockchain intelligence firm Arkham, said data indicated that billions of dollars appeared to have been hacked from Binance by an unknown actor, though the exact cause had not been confirmed. Morel said the incident began around 4:30 p.m. EST and appeared to be ongoing.

Context: Crypto Theft and Security Concerns

Recent Crypto Theft Incidents

The incident adds to a string of crypto thefts. Last year, attackers stole $2.9 billion worth of cryptocurrency across nearly 150 attacks, according to researchers at TRM Labs. In September, cryptocurrency exchange Bitget said roughly $350 million in crypto had been stolen from its platform, underscoring the industry's vulnerability to hackers.

Authorities’ Warnings

Authorities have warned that organised crime groups are increasingly using cryptocurrencies to move funds across borders outside the traditional financial system.

Binance and Industry Status

Binance’s Market Position

Binance, which allows users to buy, sell and trade digital assets, has more than 300 million registered users globally and about $160 billion in assets under custody, according to the exchange's 2024 annual report.

Impact on Other Exchanges

Binance.US, a separate cryptocurrency exchange, said it was not affected by the security incident.

Coinbase said it was unaffected and was monitoring the situation.

Unrelated Security Incident: Polymarket

Polymarket’s Response

In an unrelated incident earlier on Thursday, prediction market operator Polymarket temporarily halted trading after a security incident involving a third-party provider. It later resumed trading and said it would fully reimburse affected traders.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Vallari Srivastava and Anusha Shah in Bengaluru and Mrinmay Dey in Mexico City; Editing by Maju Samuel, Michelle Price and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • Binance has verified that $2.54 billion in assets have been frozen, with potential for additional amounts as the investigation continues (en.bloomingbit.io).
  • Stablecoin issuers Tether froze approximately $1.57 billion in USDT, and Circle froze over $800 million in USDC tied to the incident (uk.marketscreener.com).
  • This incident may become the largest crypto hack ever; Arkham data tracks up to $5.78 billion in suspect assets, though not all are confirmed as stolen (bleepingcomputer.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much in assets did Binance freeze following the security incident?
Binance has frozen $2.54 billion in crypto assets as it investigates a potential security breach.
Which stablecoin issuers participated in freezing assets related to the Binance incident?
Tether froze nearly $1.57 billion and Circle froze over $800 million in assets linked to the incident.
Will Binance cover the losses from the hack?
Binance co-founder Yi He stated that Binance will cover all hacking losses.
Was Binance.US affected by the security incident?
Binance.US stated it was not affected by the security incident.
What steps is Binance taking in response to the security breach?
Binance is working with law enforcement, conducting security checks, and reviewing the incident while user funds remain safe.

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