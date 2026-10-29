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Intel forecast disappoints as Israel fab blast, PC weakness weigh - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Intel forecast disappoints as Israel fab blast, PC weakness weigh

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Intel Sees Lower Revenue as Israel Fab Explosion and PC Market Slowdown Impact Outlook

By Anhata Rooprai and Max A. Cherney

Intel's Financial Forecast and Market Challenges

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Intel forecast quarterly revenue and profit below Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as a factory explosion in Israel and a prolonged slowdown in the PC market offset strong demand for its AI server chips, sending its shares down more than 20% in extended trading.

Investor Confidence and Market Response

The guidance could test confidence in a stock that has more than doubled this year, as investors weigh ongoing manufacturing constraints and soft PC demand against strong demand for its AI server chips and efforts to revive growth through a costly foundry expansion. 

Company Strategy Amid PC Market Slowdown

“Looking ahead, we see the PC slowdown continuing at least through the first half of next year," Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner said. "We will continue making disciplined investments in capacity and working capital to increase supply and support future growth.” 

Funding Plans and Revenue Guidance

The results also put a spotlight on Intel's funding plans. In August, the company raised $23 billion from an upsized share offering, as it seeks to challenge industry leaders such as TSMC in contract chip manufacturing. 

Q4 Revenue and Profit Expectations

Intel expects fourth-quarter revenue between $15 billion and $16 billion, below analysts' average estimate of $17.07 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. Adjusted profit is expected to be 25 cents per share, trailing estimates of 43 cents.

Impact of Israel Fab Explosion

Intel estimates that the October explosion at its factory, or fab, in Kiryat Gat, Israel hurt its fourth-quarter revenue outlook by roughly $300 million and its gross margins by about 200 basis points, Zinsner said in an interview with Reuters. The fab did not operate for two weeks and the company is in the process of determining which wafers are salvageable for use and sale.

Ongoing Assessment and Future Impact

Zinsner said the company expects a similar revenue impact in the first quarter.

Production Ramp-Up and Manufacturing Details

"We're still assessing all of the wafers to see which ones are usable and which ones aren't, so we'll have to see whether there is an impact that stretches beyond that," Zinsner said.

The Kiryat Gat fab largely produces data center chips using the company's Intel 10 manufacturing process. Zinsner said Intel planned to start ramping up production at the facility by the end of this week.

Capital Spending and Turnaround Strategy

The company had also raised its 2026 capital spending forecast to $20 billion from $18 billion in July and said 2027 spending would increase significantly to expand manufacturing capacity.

CEO Lip-Bu Tan has been leading the company's turnaround after it fell behind Nvidia, whose graphics processors dominate the AI boom, with the contract manufacturing, or foundry, business a key part of his revival strategy.

Recent Financial Performance

In the third quarter ended September 26, revenue rose 21% to $16.51 billion, largely in line with estimates of $16.50 billion. Adjusted profit came in at 52 cents per share, beating estimates of 40 cents.

PC Chip Business and Market Outlook

Sales in Intel's PC chip business fell 5% to $8.10 billion, missing estimates of $8.98 billion. Investors have been watching for signs that demand has stabilized despite the company's expectation for a soft personal-computing market in the second half of this year and into 2027.

(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara and Jonathan Spicer)

Key Takeaways

  • Intel’s third-quarter beats were undercut by weak Q4 outlook: guidance of $15–16 billion revenue and $0.25 EPS fell short of analyst averages (~$17.07 billion revenue, $0.43 EPS) (finance.yahoo.com).
  • The October 14 explosion at its Kiryat Gat fab in Israel is estimated to shave ~$300 million off Q4 revenue and reduce gross margins by about 200 basis points, with similar impacts expected into Q1 (gov.il).
  • Weakness in the PC market persists—with PC chip sales down 5% in Q3 to $8.1 billion—counterbalancing robust AI server chip demand and costly foundry expansion, including a $23 billion share raise and elevated CapEx plans (techradar.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Israel fab explosion affect Intel's financial outlook?
The explosion at Intel's Kiryat Gat facility is estimated to reduce Q4 revenue by $300 million and was responsible for a two-week production halt.
What is driving demand for Intel despite manufacturing issues?
Strong global demand for Intel's AI server chips is helping offset reductions in its traditional PC chip business.
How did Intel's PC chip business perform in the latest quarter?
Sales in Intel's PC chip segment fell 5% year-over-year to $8.10 billion, missing analyst projections.

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