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Bayer wins US trial in which it was alleged that Roundup caused cancer in three women - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bayer wins US trial in which it was alleged that Roundup caused cancer in three women

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Bayer Wins US Trial Clearing Roundup of Cancer Claims from Three Women

Bayer's Legal Victory in US Court

Overview of the Court Case

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Bayer won a US court trial on Thursday over claims by three women that Roundup had caused their cancer cases.

Details of the Plaintiffs' Claims

Allegations Against Roundup

Media Coverage and Reporting

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • The Oct 29 verdict marks another defense victory for Bayer in its ongoing Roundup litigation, which includes many similar cases. (investing.com)
  • Bayer continues to emphasize long-term studies and U.S. EPA findings that glyphosate is safe, and the company is pursuing broad litigation strategies including class settlements and Supreme Court preemption precedents. (m.investing.com)
  • This win adds to Bayer’s legal momentum as it presses for approval of its $7.25 billion settlement to resolve current and future Roundup claims while defending against remaining litigation. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of Bayer's US court trial regarding Roundup?
Bayer won the trial, with the court ruling in its favor against claims that Roundup caused cancer in three women.
Who reported on Bayer's Roundup trial verdict?
The verdict was reported by Dietrich Knauth and edited by Muralikumar Anantharaman.
What was the main allegation against Bayer in the US trial?
The allegation was that Bayer's Roundup herbicide caused cancer in three women.

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