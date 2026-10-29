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Amazon projects fourth quarter sales below estimates - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Amazon projects fourth quarter sales below estimates

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Amazon Projects Q4 Sales Below Wall Street Estimates Amid Holiday Concerns

Amazon's Fourth-Quarter Revenue Forecast and Market Impact

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Amazon.com forecast fourth-quarter revenue largely below Wall Street estimates on Thursday, raising concerns over muted retail demand over the crucial holiday season as higher household costs amid rising inflation pressure consumer spending.

Shares of the company fell more than 7% in extended trading.

Financial Projections and Analyst Expectations

It expects revenue of between $240.0 billion and $247.0 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $244.51 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Performance

Revenue at Amazon Web Services rose 39% to $46 billion in the third quarter ended September, compared with analysts' estimate for a 38.2% increase to $45.61 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. AWS revenue recorded a 37% jump in the second quarter.

Capital Spending and Business Focus

The company also maintained its annual capital spending forecast of about $220 billion.

Holiday Season Outlook and Retail Trends

The downbeat fourth-quarter outlook signals US retailers could face pain in the holiday season, as consumers tighten shopping budgets amid higher gas prices and the rising cost of living.

Industry Predictions for Holiday Sales

Still, recent industry forecasts predict holiday sales will accelerate from last year. The National Retail Federation earlier this month predicted a 4.2% jump in total US holiday season sales.

Shifting Focus: Retail vs. Cloud Computing

While retail sales account for the majority of Amazon's revenue, investor focus has shifted sharply towards its cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services in recent years, as the tech giant spends heavily to build out data centers and compete in the global AI race.

Growth in Amazon's Cloud Unit

Amazon's cloud unit saw its fastest growth in nearly five years.

Expansion of Ecommerce and Delivery Services

At its ecommerce business, Amazon has been rolling out faster delivery services globally and expanding to more rural areas in the US to draw more shoppers.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

Key Takeaways

  • Amazon's Q4 revenue guidance of $240–$247 billion falls short of the $244.51 billion average analyst estimate, prompting a slide in after‑hours trading. (investing.com)
  • AWS delivered robust Q3 performance—39% year‑over‑year revenue growth to $46 billion, exceeding the 38.2% forecast—highlighting ongoing strength in cloud and AI infrastructure. (sec.gov)
  • Despite consumer caution amid inflation and high gas prices, NRF projects 2026 holiday retail sales to grow 4.2% to $1.013 trillion in November‑December, signaling resilient demand. (nrf.com)

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Amazon Web Services perform in Q3?
Amazon Web Services revenue rose 39% to $46 billion in the third quarter, surpassing analyst estimates.
What are the main concerns for Amazon this holiday season?
Amazon faces concerns about lower retail demand as rising inflation and higher household costs pressure consumer spending during the holiday season.
Which area of Amazon's business is attracting increased investor focus?
Investor focus has shifted to Amazon Web Services, the company's cloud computing business, due to its rapid growth and strategic importance.

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