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German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 forecasts decline in annual revenues - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 forecasts decline in annual revenues

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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ProSiebenSat.1 Expects Moderate Revenue Decline in 2026 Amid Economic Challenges

ProSiebenSat.1 Revenue Outlook and Economic Factors

Expected Revenue Decline in 2026

Oct 29 (Reuters) - German media group ProSiebenSat.1 said on Thursday it expects full-year group revenue to decline moderately in 2026 from 3.68 billion euros ($4.10 billion) in the previous year, citing a drop in private consumption and a challenging economic environment. 

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8971 euros)

Reporting Source

(Reporting by Anusha Shah in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • Group recorded ~€3.68 bn in revenues for 2025, down ~6% year‑on‑year, largely due to weak TV advertising and the deconsolidation of Verivox. (prosiebensat1.com)
  • For 2026, management sees a modest decline in reported revenue, though adjusted for currency and portfolio changes, expects slight organic growth amid continued economic caution. (prosiebensat1.com)
  • EBITDA is expected to increase significantly in 2026 thanks to cost discipline and portfolio focus, while the leverage ratio is aimed to stay between 3.0x and 3.5x. (prosiebensat1.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What factors are contributing to ProSiebenSat.1's expected revenue decline?
The company cites a drop in private consumption and a challenging economic environment as key factors for the expected decline.
How much revenue did ProSiebenSat.1 report in the previous year?
ProSiebenSat.1 reported revenue of 3.68 billion euros ($4.10 billion) in the previous year.
What is the exchange rate mentioned in the article?
The exchange rate mentioned is $1 equals 0.8971 euros.

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