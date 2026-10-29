GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Analysis-Soy, rare earths and fuels: how Brazil vote impacts the global flow of resources - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Analysis-Soy, rare earths and fuels: how Brazil vote impacts the global flow of resources

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

6 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Commodities Brazil trade

How Brazil’s Election Outcome Affects Global Commodities and Resource Flows

By Marcelo Teixeira

Brazil's Election and Its Impact on Global Commodities

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's surprising reelection of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will have implications for the global flow of commodities from the world's largest food exporter and key mining prospect, analysts said this week.

His opponent, poll-favorite right-wing candidate Flavio Bolsonaro, fled to the US on Wednesday. Bolsonaro, an ally of President Donald Trump, had promised to improve ties with the US, after the global superpower threatened to erode the South American giant's growing trade ties to China.

Continued Trade with China and Export Competitiveness

With Lula remaining at the helm, Brazil's huge soybean flow to China will likely continue, while cotton and beef exports should also benefit from a weakening currency that increases the competitiveness of Brazilian farm exports, according to analysts and experts. 

Access to Brazilian rare earth reserves, a White House plan that appeared feasible after Bolsonaro won the first round, will face hurdles, they said. Clean energy such as biofuels could get a boost, while environmental regulations and climate politics would be reinforced.

China-Brazil Relations

"China retains a close partner in Latin America's largest economy, at a time when most countries in the region have moved closer to the Trump administration," said Bruno Binetti, associate fellow at policy institute Chatham House.

He said Brazil will keep a close engagement with China, which bought $100 billion of Brazilian goods last year compared to $38 billion bought by the US.

Brazil supplied 75% of China's soybean imports in the first nine months of the year. In exchange, Lula has given great access to Chinese products such as electric vehicles, which became top sellers in Brazil.

Currency Fluctuations and Export Strategy

Brazil's currency, the real, plunged as much as 13% a day after Lula's win.

"A weaker real increases the local-currency value of dollar-denominated export revenues, potentially encouraging Brazilian producers to accelerate sales," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Coffee farmers, sugar mills and grain exporters strongly hedged their foreign sales this week by selling futures.

Rare Earths: Strategic Minerals and International Access

Brazil's Rare Earth Reserves

RARE EARTHS

Brazil has the second-largest reserve of rare earth oxides, only behind China. The scarce critical mineral is used in the auto, defense and tech industries, among others.

Access to those reserves was part of trade talks between Brazil and the US before the heat of the campaign this year.

US-Brazil Trade Talks and Lula's Approach

Had Bolsonaro won, analysts said the US government would have had an easier and quicker path to tap those resources.

Lula will still be looking to develop the industry, Ronaldo Felix, mining consultant and director of operations for foreign trade advisory Saygo Group, told local media. But Lula will most likely open the prospects to all countries and investors and require a higher level of processing in Brazil, instead of just exports of the raw minerals, he added.

The only Brazilian large-scale rare earth project so far, named Serra Verde, was acquired by USA Rare Earth in a deal completed last month. The company secured $1.6 billion in financing from the US government, which got a 10% stake in the firm.

Critical minerals were one of the issues discussed between Lula and Trump during a visit by the Brazilian to the White House in May. Lula said then that investments to explore those assets were open to the US and any other country.

Forests and Fuels: Environmental Policy and Energy Markets

Deforestation and Clean Energy Initiatives

FORESTS AND FUELS

While markets plunged in Brazil following the election, environmental groups welcomed Lula's win, noting the leftist has managed to reduce deforestation by around 40% since former President Jair Bolsonaro, the father of Flavio Bolsonaro, left office.

Lula's administration has been a backer of clean energy and climate politics, hosting the UN Climate Change Conference last year. It drove the ethanol blending rate in Brazil to a record 32% this year, as it sought to cut gasoline demand and control fuel prices.

Flavio Bolsonaro criticized the steep blending rate during the campaign.

Challenges for Biofuels and Subsidy Policies

People in the ethanol industry, however, say Lula could have done more by cutting subsidies to fossil fuels, which would have improved biofuels' market access. They do not see those subsidies going away any time soon.

Consulting firm Datagro estimates local gasoline prices to be around 35% below international prices, a fact that depresses ethanol prices and can lead mills to produce more sugar than ethanol.

Lula's government has said it wants to prevent global energy price volatility from impacting the local economy by taking time to adjust local fuel prices to international benchmarks. The government also says Brazil produces most of the oil it consumes, so local energy prices should be lower.

Farm Debt and Economic Challenges

Currency Devaluation and Agricultural Distress

FARM DEBT

Though currency devaluation should boost agriculture exports, farm distress will likely grow. 

Farm leaders fear that Lula's economic policy, which has been marked by high public spending, will continue, and in turn generate inflation and high interest rates.

Public Debt and Interest Rates

Government debt reached 82.9% of GDP in August, up from 82.6% in July and the highest since March 2021, as spending continued to rise through fuel subsidies and social programs ahead of the elections. Lula promised to pardon small businesses' debts, which could further increase public debt.

Interest rates are among the highest in the world at 13.75% per year, which makes servicing rural debt much more expensive.

Soy and corn farmers in Brazil have struggled with low prices and high production costs linked to expensive fertilizer and diesel, amid the military conflict in the Middle East.

(Reporting and writing by Marcelo Teixeira in New York; additional reporting by Roberto Samora and Oliver Griffin in Sao Paulo, Marta Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro, May Angel in London. Editing by Emily Schmall and Aurora El

Key Takeaways

  • Brazil will likely continue its strong agricultural exports to China, supported by a weaker real and sustained demand
  • Access to Brazil’s vast rare earth reserves may be more multilateral and require domestic processing, reducing the likelihood of a U.S.-only partnership
  • Lula’s win brings environmental reassurance, potential boost for biofuels, but investor anxiety over fiscal policy and markets persists

Frequently Asked Questions

What impact does Brazil have on the global rare earths market?
Brazil holds the world's second-largest rare earth reserves. Under Lula, access to these reserves may be open to more countries but with higher in-country processing requirements.
How does Brazil's relationship with China impact global trade?
China is Brazil's top trade partner, importing $100 billion in goods annually, especially soybeans. This partnership is likely to continue with Lula in office.
How do currency fluctuations affect Brazilian exports?
A weaker Brazilian real increases exporters' revenues in local currency, encouraging more sales of commodities like soybeans, coffee, and sugar.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Priced out: Milan's cost of living drives away teachers

Priced out: Milan's cost of living drives away teachers

Image for World's oldest bank fights for its future as Italian rival nears takeover

World's oldest bank fights for its future as Italian rival nears takeover

Image for Mastercard caps strong quarter for card giants as consumer spending holds up

Mastercard caps strong quarter for card giants as consumer spending holds up

Image for Wall Street's AI bet: Own the infrastructure, collect the rent

Wall Street's AI bet: Own the infrastructure, collect the rent

Image for Engie looks to expand India presence with renewable and battery development

Engie looks to expand India presence with renewable and battery development

Image for Eutelsat expects $11 billion revenue after EU's Starlink rival comes online

Eutelsat expects $11 billion revenue after EU's Starlink rival comes online

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK inflation expectations fall in October, Citi/YouGov survey shows
UK inflation expectations fall in October, Citi/YouGov survey shows
Image for TotalEnergies may consider extra dividend on higher cashflow, says CEO
TotalEnergies may consider extra dividend on higher cashflow, says CEO
Image for UK's Healey spares markets drama, but budget not entirely leak-free
UK's Healey spares markets drama, but budget not entirely leak-free
Image for Data centre growth triggers backlash in Norway over power deficit concerns
Data centre growth triggers backlash in Norway over power deficit concerns
Image for Russia to extend diesel export ban, use quotas to fulfil US deal, sources say
Russia to extend diesel export ban, use quotas to fulfil US deal, sources say
Image for ECB governors see December hike likely followed by pause, sources say
ECB governors see December hike likely followed by pause, sources say
Image for Europe Inc heads for second-best earnings season since 2022
Europe Inc heads for second-best earnings season since 2022
Image for ECB's Lagarde resigns early so she can speak freely on topics beyond monetary policy
ECB's Lagarde resigns early so she can speak freely on topics beyond monetary policy
Image for Monte dei Paschi shareholders reject exchange offer to acquire Banco BPM
Monte dei Paschi shareholders reject exchange offer to acquire Banco BPM
Image for LBMA members back tokenised gold but seek legal certainty and safeguards
LBMA members back tokenised gold but seek legal certainty and safeguards
Image for Orange unit signs deal to Mistral's latest AI cybersecurity model
Orange unit signs deal to Mistral's latest AI cybersecurity model
Image for Central banks take a breather, though more hikes are to come
Central banks take a breather, though more hikes are to come
View All Finance Posts